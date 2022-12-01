ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Falls Church News-Press

Holiday Tree Fest Introduces New Org to Annual Tradition

The Village Preservation & Improvement Society’s Tree Festival in Falls Church is an annual tradition that allows nonprofit organizations to display their own decorated trees to raise funds and donations. This year, a new organization will be taking part in the tradition. Lorraine O’Rourke is the committee chair of...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Falls Church Arts Gallery Displays “Bits and Pieces”

The collection currently at Falls Church Arts Gallery is of “Bits and Pieces,” but the whole may hold much more for the visitor than the sum of its bits and pieces. Collage in all media is what ties together this mélange of creative artworks, with a decided emphasis on the modern side of things.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy