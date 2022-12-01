Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
Cavitt Avenue homicide victim identified, police say
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has identified the homicide victim from the investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to police, the victim has been identified as 19-year old male, David Lopez. Bryan PD responded to reports of a deceased person inside a home on the 2200 block...
KBTX.com
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County sheriff says a teenager is recovering from a leg injury following an accidental shooting. Sheriff Don Sowell said deputies were called to the Plantersville home Thursday evening. Investigators determined two teenage brothers were playing with a gun when one was accidentally shot in...
KBTX.com
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
fox44news.com
Bryan police identify Cavitt Ave shooting victim
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Bryan police report the city’s latest shooting victim has been identified as 19-year-old David Lopez of Bryan. Wednesday morning about 10:20 a.m. Bryan police officers were called to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on the report of a body found in a home.
WacoTrib.com
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Homicide Investigation
Bryan police is conducting a homicide investigation. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that an adult man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning by someone who knew the victim. The spokesman says that there is evidence of a homicide, an autopsy will be done, and the victim’s identity...
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
DPS INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN GRIMES COUNTY
Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened yesterday (Thursday) in Grimes County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, the crash occurred just after 4pm on Highway 105 at County Road 204, near Plantersville. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Lexus...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
mesquite-news.com
Fighting roommates leads to arrest at Esperanza Hall
A resident of Esperanza Hall was arrested on Oct. 27 on a domestic violence charge. According to a report summary from the University Police Department, two female roommates engaged in a fistfight at Esperanza Hall. Two other student residents attempted to break up the fighting roommates. Witnesses at the scene...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a crash near Plantersville Thursday afternoon, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas Department of public Safety (DPS) says around 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus was traveling southbound on County Road 204 and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on SH 105. The Lexus failed to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle, according to DPS.
KBTX.com
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Bryan Police Department remained on the scene of a homicide investigation past sunset on Wednesday as concerned neighbors were left to speculate on what led up murder and who was killed. Police said they were notified of a deceased man inside a home...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured
A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
wtaw.com
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
KBTX.com
College Station man sentenced for robbery, attempted kidnapping in Walmart parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of a customer in the parking lot of the Walmart store in College Station. Tyrone Rush, 42, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime. Prosecutors say...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Independence Street, in reference to a weapon involved situation. During the investigation, Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin, 20 of Brenham, was discovered to have pointed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. A search warrant was executed for the residence where a handgun was found. Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin was placed in custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.
KBTX.com
ATM stolen from Centerville convenience store
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM robbery in Centerville. Investigators say it happened overnight Tuesday inside the Centerville Market-TEXACO. Authorities say three suspects broke a glass door to get inside the business and surveillance video shows the ATM being unplugged and ripped...
