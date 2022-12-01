Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: December-like feel settling into the Sunflower State
After a warm start to the month, a December-like feel will finally take hold this week. Temperatures were cold today in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures stay on the chilly side overnight, with lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Tomorrow will be a...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong winds, high fire danger and warmer air Friday
Warm temperatures, windy conditions and high fire danger fill our Friday forecast. Winds remain strong again today, starting out of the southwest/west. Gusts during the day likely will reach the 40-50 mph range, especially this afternoon. Travel will be tricky with high profile vehicles. There is a positive with the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heightened fire weather concerns, yo-yo-ing temps
Strong southerly winds help aid our warming temperatures today as we reached the upper 40s and low 50s across the region. Peak wind gusts were as strong as 50 MPH near Dodge City will most of the area seeing wind gusts of at least 30 MPH. Strong winds continue tomorrow....
KSN.com
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blew through the state of Kansas Friday, cameras captured the town of Colby getting swallowed up by a massive dust storm. Nexstar’s KSN captured the massive particle cloud moving over Colby. Click the player above to watch. A KSN viewer also sent this video of dust on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas.
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
Several Kansas counties under red flag warning
Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
Large grass fire burns in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
KWCH.com
Does it Work? Twist and Seal
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Putting up holiday lights can take hours, and the weather can mess up all of the hard work in a matter of minutes. The makers of the Twist and Seal say their plastic attachments will protect your holiday lights from rain and snow. Does this product deliver on the promise to secure your connections and keep your display shining bright?
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
wichitabyeb.com
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita
Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
KAKE TV
Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
Who is mostly likely to get a traffic ticket in Wichita, plus when & where they’re caught
Here’s a look at what the most recent full year of traffic ticket data shows.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WIBW
Woman killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash in Western Kansas
STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of a highway in western Kansas near the Colorado border. According to the KHP crash logs, just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Gladis Antillon Garcia, 46, of...
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review the northwest Wichita Five Guys Burgers & Fries!
It’s time to visit the northwest Wichita location of the American fast casual chain focused on burgers, hot dogs and fries. Founded in Arlington, VA over 35 years ago, Five Guys has grown to over 1,500 locations with three locations in Wichita: one downtown on east Douglas, out west on north Maize and in northeast Wichita at 29th & Rock.
Comments / 0