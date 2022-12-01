Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square
BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
wbiw.com
Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday
ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
wbiw.com
12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
wbiw.com
The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora
MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
wbiw.com
Heroes Helping Hoosier Food Drive
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Fire Department is hosting the Heroes Helping Hoosiers food drive again. This is a great opportunity to help those in need from our community around the holiday season. Firefighters are accepting non-perishable food at multiple drop sites. Through partnerships with local organizations, food will be collected...
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimbal International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
wbiw.com
Important neighborhood group grant deadlines
BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
wamwamfm.com
Brenda L. Loveless
Brenda L. Loveless, 67, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Pike County on December 13, 1954, to J.R. & Bonita (Hill) Gladish. She worked as a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents and...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 2, 2022
12:05 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at IU Health Hospital. 2:13 a.m. Fire alarm sounding at the First Baptist Church on 20th Street. 2:51 a.m. Officers were out with a person at Marco’s Pizza on 16th Street. 3:41 a.m. 911 call investigation at IU Health Hospital. 3:55...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
14news.com
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Johnson County: Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, was expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches. With the removal of Banta Road, the first traffic signal north of Evansville will be at Smith Valley Road. Drivers should stay alert in the area as other motorists adjust to the transition. At the State Road 144 interchange, three of the four ramps are now open, providing access to the area near Banta Road. The ramp from S.R. 144 onto southbound I-69 is on track to open in the next two to three weeks. By the end of the year, expect S.R. 37 to be officially signed as I-69 and the speed limit to be increased to 70 mph from S.R. 44 in Martinsville to S.R. 144 in Bargersville. Until the fourth and final ramp opens, motorists can enter southbound S.R. 37 traffic at County Line Road, Fairview Road, Smith Valley Road and Henderson Ford Road.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless
Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
EPD orders businesses to remove controlled substance from shelves
(WEHT) - Members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force canvassed the county on Thursday to inform business owners that the sale of Tianeptine is illegal in Indiana and that they must remove products from their shelves immediately.
