I-69 Johnson County: Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, was expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches. With the removal of Banta Road, the first traffic signal north of Evansville will be at Smith Valley Road. Drivers should stay alert in the area as other motorists adjust to the transition. At the State Road 144 interchange, three of the four ramps are now open, providing access to the area near Banta Road. The ramp from S.R. 144 onto southbound I-69 is on track to open in the next two to three weeks. By the end of the year, expect S.R. 37 to be officially signed as I-69 and the speed limit to be increased to 70 mph from S.R. 44 in Martinsville to S.R. 144 in Bargersville. Until the fourth and final ramp opens, motorists can enter southbound S.R. 37 traffic at County Line Road, Fairview Road, Smith Valley Road and Henderson Ford Road.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO