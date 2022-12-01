Steven Mirsky has never put a lot of energy into being an alarmist. For more than a decade, the research ecologist has tried to let the science speak for itself. “There’s no question we’re facing one of the biggest crises in our country with weed management. The long-term practice of no-till farming, which builds soil health, is largely what’s driving herbicide resistance in agriculture,” says Mirsky, who is with the USDA ARS in Beltsville, Maryland. “At the same time, we are also facing one of the biggest opportunities in weed science with the digital revolution. We need to move the dial, and I am excited and inspired by the technologies that are coming.”

BELTSVILLE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO