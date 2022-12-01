Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
natureworldnews.com
Hog Hotels: Vertical Pig Farming in China May Not be as Environmentally Friendly as It Sounds, Study Shows
According to a study, vertical pig farming, also known as hog hotels, is not as environmentally friendly as it might seem. The world's largest producer and consumer of pork, China, was hit by the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in 2018, which killed approximately 43.5 million pigs and had a negative impact on the country's economy.
Agriculture Online
11 tips to maximize fertilizer dollars
The combined global fertilizer supply uncertainty and high cash corn prices provides an incentive for farmers to fine-tune their 2023 crop nutrition practices. Follow these 11 tips to maximize your fertilizer dollars. Read the full article here.
Good News Network
Sharp-Shooting Farm Robot Can Treat 500,000 Plants Per Hour With 95% Decrease in Chemical Sprays
With 50 spray nozzles and a sophisticated computer system, tractors out in California’s central valley are towing artificially-intelligent robots behind them that look set to launch a fourth revolution in agriculture. Passing over a field they can specifically target individual weeds and crops at a rate of 20 per...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 2, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the global world production of vegetable oil has hit a limit in some key markets which could be a challenge for the renewable diesel industry. Max shares some insight on the “vegetable oil train” that could impact the availability of renewable diesel. Access to palm kernel oil in Malaysia and soy oil from Argentina, both areas where max output is already achieved, will be key to future growth. The future of renewable diesel is clouded by some key supply questions.
Agriculture Online
Combat wily weeds with an integrated approach
Steven Mirsky has never put a lot of energy into being an alarmist. For more than a decade, the research ecologist has tried to let the science speak for itself. “There’s no question we’re facing one of the biggest crises in our country with weed management. The long-term practice of no-till farming, which builds soil health, is largely what’s driving herbicide resistance in agriculture,” says Mirsky, who is with the USDA ARS in Beltsville, Maryland. “At the same time, we are also facing one of the biggest opportunities in weed science with the digital revolution. We need to move the dial, and I am excited and inspired by the technologies that are coming.”
Here’s what makes a winning farmers’ market
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. For the past 14 summers, the American Farmland Trust and National Farmers' Market Coalition have asked farmers' market fans from all over the country to vote for their markets as part of the America's Farmers Market Celebration. Each year, the top five markets with the most votes earn prize money to support their programming — and a place of pride in their communities.
Humane Farming Mentorship applications due Nov. 30
NATIONWIDE – Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) is accepting applications through Nov. 30, for its Humane Farming Mentorship. The program is designed for farmers who wish to raise their animals on pasture using sustainable, humane methods.
beefmagazine.com
2023 Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium announced
Make plans now to attend the 2023 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention that will be hosted July 3-6 in Calgary, Canada. The BIF Symposium features two and one-half days of educational programming with focused on this year’s theme “Precision Breeding.” July 3, kicks off with the Young Producer Symposium at 1 p.m. followed by the Welcome and Scholarship Reception. Monday evening the National Association of Animal Breeders (NAAB) will host its biennial symposium at 7 p.m.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Tips to Get A High Yield on Your Farm
Farming is a lot more than planting seeds and harvesting crops. Some steps you can take for high yield farming to ensure you get the most out of it, whether that means increasing yields or just making things easier for yourself. Here are some tips:. 1. Test your Soil. You...
waste360.com
Study: Healthcare Food Waste Hard to Measure
Food waste in the healthcare industry comprises about 10 to 15 percent of a hospital's waste stream, according to Practice Greenhealth. A new study in the OJIN: The Online Journal of Issues in Nursing analyzed food waste systems in rural northeastern United States hospitals, focusing on interviews with nutrition service experts at seven facilities.
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"
Becky and Cam Porter, who live in northwest Arkansas, close to Fayetteville, have decided to start their own homestead and grow their food, so their family won't be affected by any shortages.
Atlas Obscura
Inside the Diet That Fueled Chinese Transcontinental Railroad Workers
The winter of 1867 came bitter and merciless to the Chinese men that tunneled through the transcontinental railroad’s most formidable section, a nearly 1,700-foot stretch of granite at the Donner Summit in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. The men, immigrants from subtropical Guangdong, had never before known snow, let alone the relentless blizzards of the kind that, just 20 years before, forced the Donner party into cannibalism a few miles away.
Niman Ranch’s Elle Gadient Recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Family Farmer Support
WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Elle Gadient (27), farmer advocate for premium meat brand Niman Ranch, has been recognized on the prestigious 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list. The annual list features young leaders and entrepreneurs “redefining the way we eat, drink and think about consumption.” This acknowledgement honors Elle’s dedication and passion for supporting independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005228/en/ Elle Gadient grew up on her family’s diversified farm in eastern Iowa raising livestock, including Niman Ranch pigs, and will be the fifth generation in her family to farm in the Midwest. Elle serves in the unique position of farmer advocate at Niman Ranch, providing support, education and community building among the brand’s network of hundreds of small to mid-size, independent family farms and ranches across the country. Photo Credit: Niman Ranch
beefmagazine.com
Research to improve hay market price discovery, market transparency
A team of researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is launching a study to improve price discovery and market transparency in hay markets. These improvements will help create a more efficient market and provide valuable information that benefits buyers and sellers of hay. While hay constitutes a...
techaiapp.com
Turning Garbage Into Digital Gold: The Rise Of Landfill Bitcoin Mining
Powering bitcoin mining machines with literal garbage is an emerging trend within the mining sector as a crop of new companies focus on harnessing this abundant and otherwise wasted energy resource. Contrary to the prevalent political narrative that bitcoin mining destroys the planet, the efforts of these landfill miners demonstrate that nothing could be further from the truth.
swineweb.com
Pork Producers Advised to Create, Implement and Adhere to a Farm Safety Plan
The Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services says the key to maintaining a safe agricultural work place is to have a plan and to make sure everyone believes in that plan and follows it. Workplace Safety and Prevention Services is responsible for occupational health and safety awareness in agriculture, manufacturing and service industries in Ontario. Dean Anderson, the Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, told those on hand last month for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022, the sectors that face the greatest risks tend to be those that have the largest equipment but don’t have a formal health and safety program and agriculture falls in that category because of its large equipment and two seasons, planting and harvest, that tend to get very rushed.
