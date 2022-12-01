Upon viewing the critical incident video, it appears Kathy Mitchell’s assessment of the police killing of Rajan Moonesinghe proved to be correct. In a story posted yesterday, the criminal justice advocate interpreted two sentences in the Austin Police Department’s Nov. 21 account of the shooting – "The first officer to observe Mr. Moonesinghe gave him a verbal command to drop the gun,” followed by “The officer fired his Department-approved firearm at Mr. Moonesinghe” – to mean the officer who killed Moonesinghe shot him instantly after shouting his warning. APD body camera footage released by the department on Nov. 30 shows that is exactly what happened.

