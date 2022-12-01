ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Two Local Vegan Powerhouses to Close This Month

Still more independent restaurateurs are calling it quits ahead of the end of their lease, this time, a double blow to the plant-based food community in Austin. On the same day, Counter Culture and Skull & Cakebones announced their closure ahead of 2023. The thoughtful, colorful, comfort-food cafe Counter Culture,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Family Decries Police "Murder" As APD Releases Troubling Incident Video

Upon viewing the critical incident video, it appears Kathy Mitchell’s assessment of the police killing of Rajan Moonesinghe proved to be correct. In a story posted yesterday, the criminal justice advocate interpreted two sentences in the Austin Police Department’s Nov. 21 account of the shooting – "The first officer to observe Mr. Moonesinghe gave him a verbal command to drop the gun,” followed by “The officer fired his Department-approved firearm at Mr. Moonesinghe” – to mean the officer who killed Moonesinghe shot him instantly after shouting his warning. APD body camera footage released by the department on Nov. 30 shows that is exactly what happened.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Five Culinary Gifts to Supercharge This Giving Season

We’re not recommending anything here that we wouldn’t want for ourselves or our families or the dear friends who've stuck with us through thick and thin (or through pizzas that were thick or thin), through booze and blather, through Covid plague and cringe-y playlists, and so on in that BFF way.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Golden Hornet Project: Tiny Large Sounds

Graham Reynolds & Company Are Gettin’ Buggy With It. Acclaimed Austin-based composer laboratory Golden Hornet hosts a fundraiser tonight for its recent commission: Insectum. Insectum is a sonic exploration of the world of arthropods, of their history and their future, the project a celebration of the most successful and longest existing group of multicellular animals on the planet – you know: bugs – as well as a cautionary tale about how their currently threatened status poses dangers for the entire global ecosystem. Insectum, when it debuts next year, will showcase original compositions by Golden Hornet founder Graham Reynolds and composers Susie Ibarra and Jeffrey Zeigler.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy