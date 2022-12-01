Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, but this time the Wolverines are a heavy favorite in their semifinal matchup. The Wolverines (13-0), who closed as a 7 ½ point underdog against Georgia in last year’s semifinal loss, are a 9 ½-point favorite against No. 3 TCU at most major sportsbooks. Jim Harbaugh’s team and Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve, while No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off in the Peach Bowl later that night.

