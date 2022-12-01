Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
University of Michigan students flood local bars to watch big Wolverine win
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michigan fans and students unable to drive down to Indianapolis to watch the Big 10 Championship flooded local bars to watch the Wolverines take on Purdue for the Big 10 title Saturday night. Rishi Bahri, a junior at the University of Michigan, was one of many...
Geoff Esper wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big upset at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship on Saturday. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut hoped to stay undefeated in the ninth year of the event held in Indianapolis, but in the end, the world's greatest eater was not number one. It was Geoff...
PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from the Big Ten football championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday night. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 for their second consecutive Big Ten championship and their 44th in program history. On the...
Purdue, Michigan meet in Indy for Big 10 Championship
Despite a Big Ten Championship on the line, Michigan has more than likely cemented its place in the College Football Playoff as one of the only remaining 12-win teams in the country.
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
Maize Bus making its straight trip to the Circle City
The self-proclaimed University of Michigan super fan, Roger Hale started “The Maize Bus” – many years ago as a way to connect with fans.
Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl gear, where to get T-shirts, sweatshirts
After sealing their back-to-back Big Ten Championship victory this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines will appear in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. They will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Michigan football draws No. 2 playoff seed, TCU in Fiesta Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS — For a second straight year, Michigan has earned a berth in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, fresh off another Big Ten championship, will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz., it was unveiled Sunday.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
What Jeff Brohm Said After Purdue's Loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —On Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers fell to Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten championship held in Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm addressed media following the matchup. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. Opening statement... BROHM: "Really...
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
WISH-TV
Joey Chestnut to return for ‘World-famous St. Elmo Cocktail Eating Championship’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 9th “World-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship” is back, and Major League Eating athlete, Joey Chestnut, will be returning for the competition!. It’s happening at 3 p.m. Saturday on Georgia Street. This is part of the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game...
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
fbschedules.com
2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the Purdue Boilermakers facing the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten...
Michigan opens as near double-digit favorite in CFP semifinal vs. TCU
Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, but this time the Wolverines are a heavy favorite in their semifinal matchup. The Wolverines (13-0), who closed as a 7 ½ point underdog against Georgia in last year’s semifinal loss, are a 9 ½-point favorite against No. 3 TCU at most major sportsbooks. Jim Harbaugh’s team and Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve, while No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off in the Peach Bowl later that night.
WISH-TV
Unsettled pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay picks winner of B1G Championship game between Michigan, Purdue
College GameDay is in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. However, for B1G country the focus will be on Michigan and Purdue in the title game. Former TCU star RB LaDainian Tomlinson is the guest picker this week. Michigan and Purdue are meeting...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge serves island-inspired food
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant and cigar lounge is bringing a touch of paradise to the winter gloom of Ann Arbor. Although Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge is primarily focused on the guilty pleasures in its name, the spot also serves tapas-style eats that bring a splash of island-inspired sunshine to its menu.
