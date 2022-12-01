ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fbschedules.com

2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the Purdue Boilermakers facing the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan opens as near double-digit favorite in CFP semifinal vs. TCU

Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, but this time the Wolverines are a heavy favorite in their semifinal matchup. The Wolverines (13-0), who closed as a 7 ½ point underdog against Georgia in last year’s semifinal loss, are a 9 ½-point favorite against No. 3 TCU at most major sportsbooks. Jim Harbaugh’s team and Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve, while No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off in the Peach Bowl later that night.
FORT WORTH, TX
WISH-TV

Unsettled pattern next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

