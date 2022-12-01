Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
FriendsWithYou Presents "Starchild" Sculpture in Celebration of Unity
A 16-foot version of the original displayed on the streets of Miami Beach. This year’s Miami Art Basel festivities are well underway, and Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III’s FriendsWithYou are celebrating by crafting a limited-edition 16-foot Starchild sculpture available for purchase. The artwork is a miniature version of the 50-foot original commissioned by the city of Miami Beach.
hypebeast.com
teamLab Transforms Historic Castle Into an Interactive Art Space
As part of its Digitized City art project. For one of its latest projects, teamLab presents its Digitized Fukuyama Castle exhibition at a historic fortress located in Fukuyama, Hiroshima. Originally built in 1622 at the beginning of the Edo period as the last large-scale castle of its time, Fukuyama Castle is designated as one of Japan’s National Treasures. In 1966, it was burnt down due to air raids during the Second World War and was later reconstructed. Distinct features include restored iron paneling which is said to be the only one of its kind in the country.
hypebeast.com
Los Angeles Meets Jakarta With The Hundreds and AGLXY's Collaboration
Following its Roland Lifestyle collaboration, Ageless Galaxy has now teamed up with The Hundreds for an exclusive collection. Available at Urban Sneaker Society 2022, the special range bridges the community behind both brands from Los Angeles and Jakarta. The Hundreds x AGLXY collection features a coach jacket, heavyweight T-shirts, lighter,...
Vox
World leaders have 2 weeks to agree on a plan to save nature
One of the most important events for life on Earth, ever, is about to begin. This week and next, delegates from more than 190 countries will come together in Montreal, Canada, for a conference known as COP15, or the UN Biodiversity Conference, to hash out a plan to halt the decline of ecosystems, wildlife, and the life-supporting services they provide.
US News and World Report
Germany Pledges $86 Million to Ghana for 'Critical Sector' Development
ACCRA (Reuters) - Germany has pledged 82 million euros ($86 million) to Ghana in grants to support renewable energy and financial sector development, Ghana's finance ministry said in a statement late on Thursday. The grants are also intended to support technical skills training, good governance, digital infrastructure transitions, food security...
BBC
Ukraine war: Two generations share bed after Russian strikes
Sofia kneels in the corner of the room, making herself as small as possible. Space, or the complete lack of it, is now the constant constraint in her life. The 19-year-old is living in one single room with her boyfriend and his mother. Not only this, they're all sharing the same bed.
‘Klondike’ Director Maryna Er Gorbach Talks Prophetic Film That Foresaw Russian Invasion – Contenders International
Maryna Er Gorbach’s drama Klondike revolves around a Ukrainian couple on the cusp of parenthood whose lives are turned upside down by the rise of the Russia-backed separatist movement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The pair are impacted further by the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over the region in July 2014, which leaves debris strewn over their property and further ratchets up tensions in the area. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “MH17 was very a shocking event for Ukraine, but after this shock we thought it would be a really symbolic event, because it was not so easy to ignore, and...
France seek to learn from loss of focus at Euros as Poland await in last 16
If France need a lesson in how not to deal with a second-round tie against outwardly moderate continental peers, they only need look back 17 months. A Euro 2020 assignment against Switzerland in front of a Covid-reduced crowd in Bucharest did little to raise the pulse on paper and perhaps that was the problem: although they belatedly sprang into life going forward it was a different story at the other end, a late collapse leading proceedings towards a shootout and Kylian Mbappé missing the decisive kick.
Jason Loftus Says Canada’s Oscar Entry ‘Eternal Spring’ Is “A Shared History Of A Shared Memory” – Contenders International
Crackdowns in China seem to be in the news a lot lately, making Jason Loftus’s film Eternal Spring all the more timely. The protagonist of this hybrid documentary is a brilliant Chinese artist named Daxiong, who was forced into exile because of his affiliation with a movement known as Falun Gong, a controversial New Age self-help group that became increasingly threatening to the authorities as it grew in size. In 1999, president Jiang Zemin finally outlawed the organization, leading to imprisonments and death. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Loftus described the premise of the film. “It’s a mostly...
hypebeast.com
Dior's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Was a Celestial Journey Through Egyptian Sand Dunes
Kim Jones is nothing short of an innovator, helming Homme since 2018 and constantly delivering otherworldly collections that reinterpret the house’s classic styles into something new. For Spring/Summer 2023, Dior teamed up with ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz for a range submerged in California cool — but Pre-Fall 2023, Jones...
Comments / 0