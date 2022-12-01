Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments — aka stimulus checks — in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to offset the effects of inflation and rising gas prices. These inflation relief checks were issued in 17 states in 2022: California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. Payment amounts ranged from $50 to $1,050 for individuals, depending on the state and income level of the recipient.

Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

See: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Given the tough economic times, it’s no surprise GOBankingRates readers looked for information on future stimulus payments they may be receiving, which states are offering inflation relief payments and when they might expect to receive these payments. These topics and more were among our most-read stimulus stories of the year.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most-read stimulus stories of 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022