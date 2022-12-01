ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments — aka stimulus checks — in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to offset the effects of inflation and rising gas prices. These inflation relief checks were issued in 17 states in 2022: California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. Payment amounts ranged from $50 to $1,050 for individuals, depending on the state and income level of the recipient.

Given the tough economic times, it’s no surprise GOBankingRates readers looked for information on future stimulus payments they may be receiving, which states are offering inflation relief payments and when they might expect to receive these payments. These topics and more were among our most-read stimulus stories of the year.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most-read stimulus stories of 2022.

  1. 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?
  2. Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
  3. Stimulus Update: These 4 Groups Are Still Eligible in 2022
  4. Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now
  5. Stimulus Update 2022: These 8 States Are Sending Checks — Is Yours One of Them?
  6. Stimulus Programs: Take Advantage Before the Money Runs Out
  7. Would Another Round of Stimulus Checks Help Americans Cope With Inflation?
  8. Can Americans Expect Stimulus Checks in 2022? Experts Weigh In
  9. Social Security Trend: Stimulus Money Allowed Seniors To Retire Early and Receive Full Benefits
  10. Will You Have To Pay Taxes on Your Stimulus Checks?

CONNECTICUT STATE
