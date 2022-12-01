Student Loans 2022: A Look at Biden’s Debt Relief Program and More of the Biggest Stories of the Year

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans currently hold $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, according to the Education Data Initiative. Federal student loans account for $1.6 billion of that debt, with 42.8 million borrowers owing an average of $37,787 in federal student loans.

With so many Americans heavily in debt with federal student loans, it’s no wonder that President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief program was top of mind for so many GOBankingRates readers, who sought information on application deadlines and eligibility this year.

The Biden administration is currently battling injunctions against its debt relief program in the courts, so applications for the program are on pause. While the future of the program remains unknown, now is a good time to catch up on what exactly it entails, who qualifies and what the future of the program may be.

Here’s a look at GOBankingRates’ most-read student loan stories of 2022 , which cover all of these topics and more:

  1. Student Loan Forgiveness: Key Deadlines for Winter 2022
  2. Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
  3. Student Loan Forgiveness: How To Get Rid of Your Debt
  4. Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
  5. Do I Get Student Loan Forgiveness If I’m Still in School?
  6. Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied
  7. Student Loan Forgiveness: How Do I Know If I Got a Pell Grant?
  8. Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
  9. Student Loan Forgiveness: Find Out If You Qualify & How To Apply
  10. Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This

