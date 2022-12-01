Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS ABOUND THIS WEEKEND
The Christmas season is here, with holiday activities aplenty in the area this weekend. The Brenham Christmas Stroll begins Friday with the Jingle Bell Market at the Ant Street Inn from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market on Baylor and Park Streets from 3 to 6 p.m. The Texas Tenors will perform “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at 7 p.m., and Unity Theatre will present Coney Island Christmas on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Historic Simon Theatre will host a free showing of the short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at 8:30 a.m., with Breakfast with Santa following at 9 a.m. in the Bullock Ballroom. The Jingle Bell Market will continue at the Ant Street Inn from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local Girl Scouts will gather at the courthouse at 5 p.m. to sing Christmas carols and light the courthouse trees. The lighted Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. Afterwards, children can visit with Santa on the courthouse gazebo and take rides on the 1950 Invader Fire Truck at the Brenham Fire Museum.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL ACTIVITIES BEGIN FRIDAY
Downtown Brenham’s celebration of the holidays kicks off today (Friday). Festivities for the two-day Christmas Stroll include shopping, caroling, the lighting of the courthouse Christmas trees and a lighted parade through downtown. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux says she believes the public will really enjoy this year’s theme...
7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
mocomotive.com
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday afternoon. The BCS Christmas Parade is back for the first time since 2020. “The fact that we haven’t held the parade in the last two years has really...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe’s ARTAVIA master-planned community kicks off ‘Enchanted Home Tour’
HOUSTON – The ARTAVIA master-planned community has kicked off an Enchanted Home Tour to showcase 14 model homes dazzling in holiday décor, move-in ready homes and an amenity center complete with family photo opportunities that you won’t want to miss. Through December 31st, home shoppers can also...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Raging Bull Street Tacos Food Truck say it all started with an addiction to amazing tacos and obsessing over recipes in the kitchen. The Raging Bull menu consists of street corn and nachos, street tacos, and quesadillas. Each item is topped with their signature “F’in Green Sauce,” which is made with avocados, jalapenos, lime, and what Owner Michael Marks calls the “secret ingredients.”
coveringkaty.com
Katy area resident wins $1 million
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
mocomotive.com
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Without further delay, let’s kick off our very special partnership with Lone Star Animal Welfare League: Introducing the Twelve Dogs of Christmas! Our Twelve Dogs of Christmas have been patiently waiting for homes for far too long. LSAWL believes all dogs should have a home in time for the holidays. To help a few dogs who have been waiting the longest, LSAWL is sending each home with a stocking stuffed with goodies to make their adoptions that much sweeter. This includes a 3-month supply of Advantage Multi, a $25 Petco gift card, a handmade blanket, a collar and leash, and a personalized ornament to adorn their new family’s tree. If any of these select dogs are pulled by a reputable rescue before they are adopted, LSAWL will add a $150 donation, up to three dogs per rescue. Please consider giving one of these wonderful pups a home. They are all volunteer favorites as you can tell by the many photos and comments left by their adoring fans. Click the links below to read through the comments and then come meet them for yourself. Stay tuned as we showcase one dog each day. Pictured here are dogs, from left to right: Krissy, Hilo, Elliot, Serena and Keyton.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. EMS STATION PROJECT ‘SLOWLY MOVING FORWARD’
Austin County officials say a project to build three new EMS stations across the county is rolling along, albeit gradually. During a recent update on the construction of EMS facilities in Bellville, Industry and Wallis, County Judge Tim Lapham stated work is “slowly moving forward.”. Lapham said a full...
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
mocomotive.com
Groundbreaking planned for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
A project to extend David Memorial Drive will begin in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 will begin in 2023 following road clearing in late 2022, according to Kathie Reyer, city administrator for the city of Shenandoah. Tree and brush clearing, budgeted at $170,000, is expected to be completed by February, officials said. A groundbreaking ceremony for the road project will take place Dec. 6, and construction on the project is estimated to begin in April. Shenandoah is providing $2 million for the project; Montgomery County is providing $5 million; and the city of Conroe is providing $2.1 million because the project will touch each of those jurisdictions, Reyer said.
Bryan, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bryan. The NYOS Charter football team will have a game with Fort Bend Home School on December 03, 2022, 10:00:00. The THESA football team will have a game with Westlake Academy on December 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
Cold Stone Creamery Coming Soon to Conroe
The grand opening is tentatively set for February 2023.
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
Comments / 0