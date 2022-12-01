12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Without further delay, let’s kick off our very special partnership with Lone Star Animal Welfare League: Introducing the Twelve Dogs of Christmas! Our Twelve Dogs of Christmas have been patiently waiting for homes for far too long. LSAWL believes all dogs should have a home in time for the holidays. To help a few dogs who have been waiting the longest, LSAWL is sending each home with a stocking stuffed with goodies to make their adoptions that much sweeter. This includes a 3-month supply of Advantage Multi, a $25 Petco gift card, a handmade blanket, a collar and leash, and a personalized ornament to adorn their new family’s tree. If any of these select dogs are pulled by a reputable rescue before they are adopted, LSAWL will add a $150 donation, up to three dogs per rescue. Please consider giving one of these wonderful pups a home. They are all volunteer favorites as you can tell by the many photos and comments left by their adoring fans. Click the links below to read through the comments and then come meet them for yourself. Stay tuned as we showcase one dog each day. Pictured here are dogs, from left to right: Krissy, Hilo, Elliot, Serena and Keyton.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO