Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Upstate veteran non-profit, finds new home in Center for Philanthropy
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate non-profit has found a new home. Upstate Warrior Solution assists veterans with several different services. Now they’re opening an office in Spartanburg. The non-profit has been bouncing around from place to place without a permanent home. Now that they have this office...
FOX Carolina
Local designer shares Christmas decorating tips
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate students stay on the right path. Country Boys shares tips for wreath-making. Updated: 5 hours ago. Country Boys designer Bill Searcy has...
FOX Carolina
‘Tis the season for shopping
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday shopping season is off to a solid start. While Americans are spending more this holiday season, they are also not feeling great about the economy. “If I do anything it will probably be for the kids and the grandbaby, but not a lot...
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license. Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity...
FOX Carolina
Pickens residents protest firing of Recreation Director, and call for change on city council
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A protest outside Pickens city hall today, trying to find out why the recreation director was fired. The lawn outside city hall—turning into a gathering spot for protesters. Cheering for Brandon Enoch. “He’s a good person. He really is and the way they did...
FOX Carolina
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday. Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 92 at around 6:47 p.m. According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect...
FOX Carolina
Powdersville falls in state championship
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historic season for the Powdersville Patriots fell just short in the AAA State Championship Thursday, December 1. The Patriots fell 41-31 to Beaufort in their first-ever state title game at Benedict College in Columbia, SC. Virginia Tech commit and Patriots senior running back Thomas...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. officials: Death investigation underway after stabbing victim dies at hospital
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials say they’re investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stabbing victim by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies say the victim arrived at...
FOX Carolina
Drugs seized in Buncombe County
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
FOX Carolina
Driver killed in Abbeville County crash
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Abbeville County early Friday morning. Troopers said the collision occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. The driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line, overcorrected,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after man shot while riding in car
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Friday. According to deputies, they responded to a nearby EMS station after the victim arrived. Deputies said the victim told deputies that he was riding as the passenger...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
FOX Carolina
Missing person case in Henderson County turns to homicide investigation
Country Boys head designer Bill Searcy has tips for decorating your home for the holidays!. Country Boys designer Bill Searcy has DIY tips for making Christmas wreaths. How much should you tip your housekeeper, dogwalker, babysitter, and others for Christmas? An expert from Millie Lewis explains. GRAPHIC WARNING: Bears dismembered...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
FOX Carolina
HAZMAT called to crash on I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
FOX Carolina
Christ Church wins Class A state football title
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christ Church Episcopal defeated Johnsonville 43-20 for the South Carolina Class A state championship Friday, December 2. After a scoreless first quarter, Johnsonville opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 49-yard touchdown run but by mid-second quarter Dashun Reeder gave Christ Church it’s first lead of the night on an 8-yard touchdown. They led 21-7 at halftime.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified after missing person case turns to homicide investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Deputies said the victim, 47-year-old Daniel Case of Hendersonville, was reported missing on November 29, 2022. They added that through extensive interviews and investigation, they determined that there had been foul play involved in Case’s disappearance.
FOX Carolina
Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November. Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside. After an investigation, police...
Comments / 0