Iowa State’s MJ Anderson declares for NFL Draft

(Ames, IA) Iowa State’s MJ Anderson is declaring for the NFL Draft. Anderson had one more year of eligibility after transferring from Minnesota last year. The Cyclone defensive end recorded 37 tackles, three and a half sacks, and recovered a fumble.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game. “We had opportunities in both of those games but weren’t able to take advantage of it. I think our team learned a lot, you know, from that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We played well as a team in the last three games. So, hopefully we can continue to build on that.” Kansas State (10-3, No. 9 CFP) did its best to help Alabama’s chances of a playoff berth by handing TCU its first loss of the season in overtime of Saturday’s Big 12 title game in Dallas.
Iowa fifth-year senior quarterback Spencer Petras needs shoulder surgery and will miss the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats, coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday.
After a 9-4 record following the ACC Championship Game loss to Clemson, North Carolina now knows their destination for the college football bowl season. The Tar Heels will travel to San Diego take on the Oregon Ducks in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. Oregon finished the regular season at 9-3, ...
Comments / 0