wabi.tv
Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
WPFO
Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
wabi.tv
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
WMTW
3 abandoned dogs found in a Maine storage unit; Man charged
A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin has been charged with cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. The shelter says a storage facility...
WPFO
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WPFO
Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
wabi.tv
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
WGME
wabi.tv
nbcboston.com
Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road
A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
WMTW
23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
foxbangor.com
Palmyra woman indicted in fire of her own home
SKOWHEGAN– The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Palmyra woman accused of setting her home on fire. Alison Trask, 44 was indicted for arson, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing. State Police say Trask started a fire on the Warren Hill Road in...
foxbangor.com
Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
