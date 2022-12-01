ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Griesel, Walker fuel Nebraska to upset win over No. 7 Creighton

The Nebraska men’s basketball team pulled off a stunning upset Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 7 Creighton 63-53 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The win is Nebraska’s first in Omaha since the 2003-04 season and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bluejays. Creighton had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How to watch Nebraska's Sweet 16 match on Thursday

Nebraska’s NCAA Sweet 16 match in the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday will start at 10 a.m. and be televised on ESPNU. The seventh-ranked Huskers will play No. 9 Oregon at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. In the other regional semifinal in Louisville, Baylor will take on...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Scouting report: Nebraska women begin loaded Big Ten slate on the road at No. 20 Maryland

LINCOLN — Out of the frying pan and into the Big Ten fire goes the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Three days after absorbing a 31-point loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech, the Huskers (5-3) open league play against a team they have never beaten: Maryland. NU flew from Blacksburg, Va., after the 85-54 setback directly to Washington, D.C. to prepare for an annual conference frontrunner. The 7-2 Terrapins, ranked 20th, upset No. 7 Notre Dame Thursday night.
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Take on No. 20 Terps Sunday

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at 20/21 Maryland Terrapins (7-2) Sunday, December 4, 2022, Noon (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM) Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers Open Big Ten Play at No. 20 Maryland Sunday. The Nebraska women's basketball...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Upset Heavy Huskers Put Five into Semis in Vegas

What a day the Huskers had to start the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Out of its 10 wrestlers, No. 16 Nebraska will have five of them in Saturday morning’s semifinal round. The Huskers sit in third in the team race but have the most semifinalists of any team.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

9 things to know after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's first week

An action-packed first week is in the books for Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule. With much fanfare, Rhule was introduced on Nov. 28 as the 31st permanent head coach in program history. Rhule has hit the ground running with a variety of moves and decisions. Here's 9 things to know...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy