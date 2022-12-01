NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
North Platte Telegraph
Griesel, Walker fuel Nebraska to upset win over No. 7 Creighton
The Nebraska men’s basketball team pulled off a stunning upset Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 7 Creighton 63-53 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The win is Nebraska’s first in Omaha since the 2003-04 season and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bluejays. Creighton had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups.
North Platte Telegraph
How to watch Nebraska's Sweet 16 match on Thursday
Nebraska’s NCAA Sweet 16 match in the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday will start at 10 a.m. and be televised on ESPNU. The seventh-ranked Huskers will play No. 9 Oregon at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. In the other regional semifinal in Louisville, Baylor will take on...
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
North Platte Telegraph
Scouting report: Nebraska women begin loaded Big Ten slate on the road at No. 20 Maryland
LINCOLN — Out of the frying pan and into the Big Ten fire goes the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Three days after absorbing a 31-point loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech, the Huskers (5-3) open league play against a team they have never beaten: Maryland. NU flew from Blacksburg, Va., after the 85-54 setback directly to Washington, D.C. to prepare for an annual conference frontrunner. The 7-2 Terrapins, ranked 20th, upset No. 7 Notre Dame Thursday night.
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Take on No. 20 Terps Sunday
Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at 20/21 Maryland Terrapins (7-2) Sunday, December 4, 2022, Noon (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM) Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers Open Big Ten Play at No. 20 Maryland Sunday. The Nebraska women's basketball...
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers look to roll momentum into daunting three-game stretch, starting with Creighton
Fred Hoiberg knows what his team is about to go up against to open the month of December. At the same time, the Huskers have won back-to-back games and they’re playing with confidence. “It’s gonna be a heck of a challenge, but I like our group,” Hoiberg said. “I...
Husker Hour: Rhule Impressions, Volleyball Advances, Nebraska Wins
Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster break down the Nebraska volleyball NCAA Tournament win, give their impressions of the first week of the Matt Rhule era, and discuss a couple Nebrasketball wins ahead of a date at Creighton. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz,...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Kansas issues Nebraska a reminder, but Huskers stick landing
For if only but a fleeting moment, it felt as if we turned the clocks back to a bygone era — one when geography mattered to conferences and rivalries were deeply entrenched with decades of resentment. On Friday evening, Nebraska and Kansas squared off for just the second time...
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Upset Heavy Huskers Put Five into Semis in Vegas
What a day the Huskers had to start the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Out of its 10 wrestlers, No. 16 Nebraska will have five of them in Saturday morning’s semifinal round. The Huskers sit in third in the team race but have the most semifinalists of any team.
KU volleyball’s NCAA tournament run ends after loss to Nebraska
KU lost to two-seed Nebraska, 3-1, in the NCAA tournament second round.
North Platte Telegraph
9 things to know after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's first week
An action-packed first week is in the books for Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule. With much fanfare, Rhule was introduced on Nov. 28 as the 31st permanent head coach in program history. Rhule has hit the ground running with a variety of moves and decisions. Here's 9 things to know...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball outlasts Kansas and former teammate to advance to NCAA regionals
Nebraska’s defense was great early, and good enough late to help the Huskers to a four-set win against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday. There were some really anxious moments in the fourth set, but Nebraska finished off the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24...
North Platte Telegraph
Staff hires, transfers and recruiting: Nebraska's whirlwind offseason just starting
LINCOLN — Thanksgiving morning arrived and Nebraska still did not have a head football coach. Now after 10 days that feel like 10 months, the program is in the midst of radical change crammed into a span barely longer than a typical game week. And there’s a long way...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska
Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
knopnews2.com
Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
