SheKnows
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: R.I.P., [Spoilers]
This tragic ending is downright explosive. Well, we knew this needless war between Days of Our Lives’ Ava and EJ wasn’t going to end well. We had the daughter of a mob family battling it out with the son of a supervillain family. Susan was kidnapped, Tripp was kidnapped, Xander was roped in, Steve and Kayla were sent on a mission — no, there was no way this was going to end with much happiness.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Won’t Know What Hit Her: All Carly Has to Do to Exact Revenge Is…
This is one dish that will have to be served piping hot rather than cold. As fashionable as the footwear on General Hospital may be, no one wants to be in Nina’s shoes these days, not with Carly gunning for “the other woman” for stealing her husband and hotel, and stoking suspicions that St. Willow might be cheating on Michael. And striking back at Nina will be easier for Carly than taking Sonny candy from his missus a baby.
SheKnows
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
SheKnows
On a Bittersweet Day, General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Opens Her Broken Heart ‘to All Bereaved Parents’
December 1 marked the 27th birthday of her late son. “Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” Kristina Wagner began. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final.”. On the birthday of Harrison, her younger...
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Wedding Heartbreak Just Might Unleash a Shocking Side of Taylor That We Never Even Suspected Was There
Sheila may not be the scariest thing on the show for much longer. After the fit hits the shan this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is sure to once again be left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. Not only will Ridge’s “commitment” to his bride have wavered in the wake of the revelation that Brooke didn’t call CPS on Thomas, but the dressmaker will know that Taylor was willing to marry him without ever doing him the courtesy of telling the truth. We can just imagine how the scene might play out.
SheKnows
Young & Restless: Danger is Coming for Diane and Ashley — Plus, Trouble Ahead for Sally
It was a short week for Young & Restless with sports pre-emptions on Thursday and Friday, and a slightly shorter soapbox. Still, lots to talk about…. I don’t know why Elena is sticking with Nate at this point; he keeps making his priorities clear. He was so grateful to get back in her good graces, only to stand her up in favor of hanging out after hours in the office with Victoria. I don’t even understand what he was thinking with the whole plot to bring Chancellor-Winters under the Newman umbrella. Make it make sense! The way they had Victoria tossing back drinks with Nate, one has to wonder if the writers are thinking of putting them together. I haven’t noticed any sexual pull between them — and you would have when they were alone in the office one would think — so, who knows?
