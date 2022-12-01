Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right Mentor
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right MentorSoap Hub. Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon and Abby have an honest talk about their feelings as Victor grills Chance
Devon and Abby will ponder their futurePhoto bySoaps She Knows CBS screenshot. The Young and the Restless will be prompted on Thursday and Friday by sports but spoiler alerts are revealing what will take place in Genoa City during the week of November 28-December 2. There will be some soul-searching taking place for Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and spoilers say the duo will delve deeper into their feelings for one another and try to determine what the future looks like.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke
Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Desperate Act-- Vanishes After Bill Discovers Her Hideout
Bill discovers Sheila's hideout, forcing the evil villain to go on the run.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will find herself in a tough spot during the week of November 28. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discover a hot scoop and aim to use the juicy tidbit in his favor.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Newcomer James Hyde Originally Auditioned for the Role of Tucker McCall
James Hyde is happy to be a part of the show in this capacity, but his first audition was to play a different role on the show.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally sleeps with Adam then tries to get Nick back
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that The Young and the Restless love triangle between Sally Spectra and the Newman brothers is about to become more bizarre. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) broke Sally's heart by lying to her and she quickly turned to his older sibling Nick Newman (Josh Morrow). Instead of being disgusted and walking away, Adam has been trying to win her back and this next week he will at least for one night.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Tucker's Plan Worked-- Ashley Moves To Oust Jack From Jabot
Tucker might have finally convinced Ashley to join forces in the hostile takeover.Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Tucker McCall's (Trevor St. John) plan might be working its magic on Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). The Y&R viewers don't know much about Tucker's agenda other than he wants to take over Newman Enterprises, Chancellor Winters, and Jabot.
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident
She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Carly does the unthinkable to save her own skin on General Hospital
General Hospital fans who assumed Carly Corinthos would reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow Tate's ( Katelyn MacMullen) daughter in order to save Willow's life were mistaken. If spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are accurate Ms. Spencer is going to do the unthinkable by suggesting Nina be tested as a bone marrow donor without telling her it's to save her own child.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
'The Young and the Restless' Weekly Spoilers: Sally Betrays Nick With Adam, Devon Confesses, And Danny Makes His Move
Sally betrays Nick with Adam during the week of November 28.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 28 tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will find himself in a familiar spot when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) betrays him by sharing a passionate moment with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).
Carly’s moment of truth will arrive soon on General Hospital
On General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn McMullen) knows her days are numbered as her leukemia is now in stage four. She and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be in a desperate search to find out who her birth parents are so Willow can obtain a life-saving bone marrow transplant. At some point, Michael will share the news with his mom Carly Spencer( Laura Wright) who knows Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s birth mom.
Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?
Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody
Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
The Bold and the Beautiful possibility:Thomas Forrester may have inherited his behavior from grandfather Massimo Marone
The Forrester family is torn apart because of ThomasPhoto bySoaps.com Screenshot. On The Bold and the Beautiful the biological father of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is Massimo Marone who was portrayed by the late Joseph Mascolo. You can read the details on Soaps in Depth. This means that Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson) is not a Forrester through blood. What if his behavior was passed down from his father because of his grandfather?
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
