ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

By Autumn Scott
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqyeF_0jTiGsl300

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed.

A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the hospital after the accident.

FedEx confirmed the loss of one of their team members in a statement Wednesday, saying:

We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.

Memphis Police said the deceased victim was a 48-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

In a statement, TOSHA said they were notified about the accident and are investigating the events that led to the acciden t .

“On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, FedEx Express notified Tennessee OSHA (TOSHA) about a workplace fatality that occurred at 2903 Sprankle Ave. in Memphis.

TOSHA investigators are currently at the facility reviewing the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

During the investigative process, TOSHA typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and then will conduct interviews with management and employees.

A fatality investigation can take between eight and ten weeks to complete.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, TOSHA does not release any preliminary information regarding the incident.  When the investigation is final, the report detailing the agency’s findings is open for review by the citizens of Tennessee.”

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

21-year-old Memphis woman fires gun at juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alexius Deberry was charged with six counts of aggravated assault for shooting at six underaged people. On December 3, at around 10:30 a.m., two Memphis officers were flagged down by six juveniles in the 300 block of McLemore. One victim told police that she went to Deberry’s home to confront her about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Whitehaven and found two people injured on Saturday. Police responded to the call on the 1000 block of Chambliss in Whitehaven. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that both victims were transported to Methodist South for treatment. One person was listed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yahoo!

FedEx employee dead after 'two-vehicle accident' at World Hub in Memphis

A 48-year-old male FedEx employee died Wednesday after a "two-vehicle accident" at the FedEx World Hub, according to Memphis Police Department and airport officials. Memphis International Airport Public Information Officer Glen Thomas said the Memphis Airport Police Department responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Memphis hub where officers were informed two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for suspect in Frayser hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need help finding the driver who fled the scene after critically injuring a man in a hit-and-run crash. On September 23, officers responded to a critical pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Frayser Boulevard near North Watkins Street. Once they arrived, officers were advised that a driver struck a male pedestrian and left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Gunman wanted after shots fired in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they said he fired shots at people while inside a gas station, striking one person. Police responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Shelby Drive on December 1 and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for suspect in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him. Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy