Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed.

A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the hospital after the accident.

FedEx confirmed the loss of one of their team members in a statement Wednesday, saying:

“ We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities. “

Memphis Police said the deceased victim was a 48-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

In a statement, TOSHA said they were notified about the accident and are investigating the events that led to the acciden t .

“On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, FedEx Express notified Tennessee OSHA (TOSHA) about a workplace fatality that occurred at 2903 Sprankle Ave. in Memphis.

TOSHA investigators are currently at the facility reviewing the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

During the investigative process, TOSHA typically surveys the location of the incident, reviews company records, and procedures, and then will conduct interviews with management and employees.

A fatality investigation can take between eight and ten weeks to complete.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, TOSHA does not release any preliminary information regarding the incident. When the investigation is final, the report detailing the agency’s findings is open for review by the citizens of Tennessee.”

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.