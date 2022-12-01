Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
2 dead deer dumped off I-95 in Aroostook County
Aroostook, Maine (BDN) -- Two illegally killed doe deer were dumped off Interstate 95 in Aroostook County on Thursday. The two carcasses were found near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of the interstate in Benedicta, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
wagmtv.com
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A body found on Sears Island Saturday has been identified as the UMPI student who went missing in October. According to Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly, 21-Year-Old Chase Dmuchowsky (D-much-ow-ski) was the deceased man found by hikers on November 26th,. Dmuchowsky had been last...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Daigle Oil Company to build a tunnel car wash in Presque Isle
Daigle Oil Company, headquartered in Fort Kent, announced that it purchased the former Burger King property located on Main Street in Presque Isle, with plans to construct a state-of-the-art express tunnel car wash to serve the greater Central Aroostook area. DOC begins demolition of the existing building next week to...
wabi.tv
Maine Warden Service seeking information about killed doe deer
BENEDICTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe deer in southern Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Wardens believe they were dumped there between 7:00...
wagmtv.com
County Ag Report - Pineland Farms Potato Company
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Pineland Farms was started back in 1997 when a group of about thirteen local farmers wanted to have a place to bring local crops, mainly potatoes, and have more employment opportunities for the area.”. If you’re wondering where all those potatoes go after being...
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people responsible for illegally killing deer
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for illegally killing two doe deer Thursday in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were found dumped on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 260 in the...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – November 21-27
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the week of November 21st, 2022. Driver issued criminal summons in Fort Kent for falsely attached plates. On November 24th, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Fort Kent and observed a...
fiddleheadfocus.com
New Fort Kent restaurant bringing far-away flavors to border town dining scene
Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails will serve Asian classics, as well as Buffalo-influenced food, Caribbean dishes and more local fare.
wagmtv.com
New structure at Madawaska High School
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People driving by Madawaska High School may have noticed a new wooden structure. Mr. Wayne Anderson, the building principal says, “So, the structure was built primarily as a safety piece. It came to fruition while we were in covid. And if you guys remember, you guys had these long lines outside because we had to check your temperatures and make sure you’re wearing a mask and all that stuff before we could let you guys in. So, there were a lot of kids out there in the weather, if you will, whether it was raining or snowing or what have you. So, we wanted to do something there that would help people who had to wait outside.”
One charged, 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Aroostook County drug bust
WADE, Maine — An Aroostook County man was arrested Wednesday after drug agents raided his home and allegedly seized about $245,000 worth of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cash, and guns. The raid was the third significant drug raid in northern Maine in a week and the second in...
WMTW
Agents seize a quarter of a million in drugs plus guns during Maine bust
WADE, Maine — Maine drug agents say they found a lot of drugs and cash when they searched a home in the Aroostook County town of Wade. When agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Aroostook County Task Force searched the home on Gardner Creek Road Wednesday, they say they found over two pounds of what they believe is fentanyl, half a pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug money along with several guns.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Man Dies in Maine State Prison
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the death of Robert Carney, a resident of the Maine State Prison. Mr. Carney passed away at approximately 7:20 PM on November 30, 2022. Mr. Carney’s death was attended by medical. Consistent with the MDOC’s Policy, the Attorney...
coast931.com
Maine AG says fatal Presque Isle police shooting was justified
Maine’s Attorney General says a police shooting that left a Presque Isle man dead was justified. 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw was shot and killed by an officer after he allegedly threatened two people with an AR-15 during a road rage incident in June of 2022. According to CBS 13 news,...
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Maine AG: Presque Isle police sergeant shot and killed 27-year-old man in defense of self, others
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Office of the Attorney General said in a report released Friday that a Presque Isle police sergeant who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Presque Isle in June acted in self-defense and the defense of others. Sgt. Tyler Cote shot and killed Jacob...
wabi.tv
Maine State Prison Inmate passes away
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In August 2021, Carney was...
wagmtv.com
Wade Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
WADE, Maine (WAGM) -A Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses following a several months long investigation into the importation and sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. According to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety “On Wednesday, November...
Comments / 0