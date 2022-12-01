ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

2 dead deer dumped off I-95 in Aroostook County

Aroostook, Maine (BDN) -- Two illegally killed doe deer were dumped off Interstate 95 in Aroostook County on Thursday. The two carcasses were found near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of the interstate in Benedicta, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A body found on Sears Island Saturday has been identified as the UMPI student who went missing in October. According to Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly, 21-Year-Old Chase Dmuchowsky (D-much-ow-ski) was the deceased man found by hikers on November 26th,. Dmuchowsky had been last...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Daigle Oil Company to build a tunnel car wash in Presque Isle

Daigle Oil Company, headquartered in Fort Kent, announced that it purchased the former Burger King property located on Main Street in Presque Isle, with plans to construct a state-of-the-art express tunnel car wash to serve the greater Central Aroostook area. DOC begins demolition of the existing building next week to...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Warden Service seeking information about killed doe deer

BENEDICTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe deer in southern Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Wardens believe they were dumped there between 7:00...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

County Ag Report - Pineland Farms Potato Company

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Pineland Farms was started back in 1997 when a group of about thirteen local farmers wanted to have a place to bring local crops, mainly potatoes, and have more employment opportunities for the area.”. If you’re wondering where all those potatoes go after being...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

New structure at Madawaska High School

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People driving by Madawaska High School may have noticed a new wooden structure. Mr. Wayne Anderson, the building principal says, “So, the structure was built primarily as a safety piece. It came to fruition while we were in covid. And if you guys remember, you guys had these long lines outside because we had to check your temperatures and make sure you’re wearing a mask and all that stuff before we could let you guys in. So, there were a lot of kids out there in the weather, if you will, whether it was raining or snowing or what have you. So, we wanted to do something there that would help people who had to wait outside.”
MADAWASKA, ME
WMTW

Agents seize a quarter of a million in drugs plus guns during Maine bust

WADE, Maine — Maine drug agents say they found a lot of drugs and cash when they searched a home in the Aroostook County town of Wade. When agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Aroostook County Task Force searched the home on Gardner Creek Road Wednesday, they say they found over two pounds of what they believe is fentanyl, half a pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug money along with several guns.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Presque Isle Man Dies in Maine State Prison

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the death of Robert Carney, a resident of the Maine State Prison. Mr. Carney passed away at approximately 7:20 PM on November 30, 2022. Mr. Carney’s death was attended by medical. Consistent with the MDOC’s Policy, the Attorney...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
coast931.com

Maine AG says fatal Presque Isle police shooting was justified

Maine’s Attorney General says a police shooting that left a Presque Isle man dead was justified. 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw was shot and killed by an officer after he allegedly threatened two people with an AR-15 during a road rage incident in June of 2022. According to CBS 13 news,...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Prison Inmate passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In August 2021, Carney was...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Wade Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

WADE, Maine (WAGM) -A Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses following a several months long investigation into the importation and sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. According to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety “On Wednesday, November...
WADE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy