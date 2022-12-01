ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Friends find fun in the Wasatch Mountain Club

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApLY4_0jTiGL4Q00

PARK CITY, Utah — Since 1920, Wasatch Mountain Club (WMC) has offered unforgettable opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts in and around Park City.

Managed entirely by volunteers, WMC is geared toward adults who seek a social vehicle with others of similar interests. Those interests and activities include:

  • backcountry, alpine, and nordic skiing
  • canoeing, kayaking, and rafting
  • canyoneering
  • climbing and mountaineering
  • conservation
  • hiking, backpacking, and camping
  • mountain and road biking
  • snowshoeing
  • socials

Activities provide respective experiences for novices, intermediates, and experts.

Upon signing up, the mandatory yet nominal annual membership dues allow for finding new friends who also enjoy the great outdoors.

  • $30/year for singles
  • $45/year for couples

Park City resident Keith Little participated in countless WMC trips over the years. The expert-level adventurer and world traveler told Townlift, “One particular trip on which I joined the Wasatch Mountain Club, where we spent a week hiking, camping, rafting, and laughing in the famous Gates of Lodore, was one of the most memorable explorations of my entire life.”

Upcoming Park City area-specific gatherings include:

  1. December 2 – Snowshoeing at Bonanza Flats above Deer Valley
  2. December 10 – Western Uintahs alpine ski touring/nordic/snowshoe
  3. December 15 – Night Hike at Emigration Canyon Little Dell

There are also avalanche equipment training/practice sessions and virtual book club meetings.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
MIX 106

This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See

When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
herrimanjournal.com

Herriman cuts the ribbon on new recreation area

Herriman residents can now look forward to a new recreation area located on the east side of Mountain View Corridor, starting at Sentinel Blvd, and up into the clear spaces west of Juniper Crest Road. This new recreation area will feature 72 acres of open area in the Herriman city limits. This recreation area is designed to encompass commercial, residential, and educational areas in Herriman to the Herriman hills trails system, making the trails more easily accessible to residents of the city. The Juniper Canyon recreation area has several phases to its ultimate completion, and each phase will be added to the recreation area upon the availability of funds over the next few years. Some of these phases include picnic tables, park benches throughout the 72-acre area, and a bike playground that will consist of a snake ladder, a mountain-top trail and a custom tunnel to bike through. The ground for this project was broken on March 1, and the official ribbon cutting for this area was completed Nov. 2. Residents can look forward to new developments in the Juniper Canyon recreation area over the next few years and enjoy the nature and beauty of Herriman in a more accessible.
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy