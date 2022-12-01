Friends find fun in the Wasatch Mountain Club
PARK CITY, Utah — Since 1920, Wasatch Mountain Club (WMC) has offered unforgettable opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts in and around Park City.
Managed entirely by volunteers, WMC is geared toward adults who seek a social vehicle with others of similar interests. Those interests and activities include:
- backcountry, alpine, and nordic skiing
- canoeing, kayaking, and rafting
- canyoneering
- climbing and mountaineering
- conservation
- hiking, backpacking, and camping
- mountain and road biking
- snowshoeing
- socials
Activities provide respective experiences for novices, intermediates, and experts.
Upon signing up, the mandatory yet nominal annual membership dues allow for finding new friends who also enjoy the great outdoors.
- $30/year for singles
- $45/year for couples
Park City resident Keith Little participated in countless WMC trips over the years. The expert-level adventurer and world traveler told Townlift, “One particular trip on which I joined the Wasatch Mountain Club, where we spent a week hiking, camping, rafting, and laughing in the famous Gates of Lodore, was one of the most memorable explorations of my entire life.”
Upcoming Park City area-specific gatherings include:
- December 2 – Snowshoeing at Bonanza Flats above Deer Valley
- December 10 – Western Uintahs alpine ski touring/nordic/snowshoe
- December 15 – Night Hike at Emigration Canyon Little Dell
There are also avalanche equipment training/practice sessions and virtual book club meetings.
