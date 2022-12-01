Friends find fun in the Wasatch Mountain Club

PARK CITY, Utah — Since 1920, Wasatch Mountain Club (WMC) has offered unforgettable opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts in and around Park City.

Managed entirely by volunteers, WMC is geared toward adults who seek a social vehicle with others of similar interests. Those interests and activities include:

backcountry, alpine, and nordic skiing

canoeing, kayaking, and rafting

canyoneering

climbing and mountaineering

conservation

hiking, backpacking, and camping

mountain and road biking

snowshoeing

socials

Activities provide respective experiences for novices, intermediates, and experts.

Upon signing up, the mandatory yet nominal annual membership dues allow for finding new friends who also enjoy the great outdoors.

$30/year for singles

$45/year for couples

Park City resident Keith Little participated in countless WMC trips over the years. The expert-level adventurer and world traveler told Townlift, “One particular trip on which I joined the Wasatch Mountain Club, where we spent a week hiking, camping, rafting, and laughing in the famous Gates of Lodore, was one of the most memorable explorations of my entire life.”

Upcoming Park City area-specific gatherings include:

There are also avalanche equipment training/practice sessions and virtual book club meetings.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter