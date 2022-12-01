Read full article on original website
GH Spoilers For December 5: Is Sonny About To Learn New Things About Dex?
GH spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, reveal dangerous lies, big life plans, curious minds, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Apparently, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) doesn’t seem to care what Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) wants...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Selina Wu Guards A Secret From Her Past
GH spoilers have been promising us for years that we’d learn more about the mysterious and magnificent Selina Wu. Those hints have been few and far between. Until yesterday, when she just might have accidentally let us know something she wouldn’t want us to know. (That is, if she’s aware she’s been watched by a few million people on a daily basis.)
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
GH Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Deceit, Demands, And Daring Moves
The GH spoilers for December 5 – 16, 2022 reveal rescue attempts, lies and manipulations, shocking discoveries, and dangerous confrontations. You won’t want to miss a moment of what’s coming as the holiday season begins. GH Spoilers: Upcoming Highlights. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is back in...
GH Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Fakers, Schemes, and Sabotage
The GH spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease internal debate, purposeful sabotage, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week. Having lost what little ground he gained with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), as well as the multi-million-dollar fortune that he stood to inherit as Leopold Taub’s supposed heir, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) comes to seriously regret his decision to conceal his natural connection to Mac Scorpio (John J. York).
B&B Spoilers for December 5: Finn Has A Very, Very Bad Feeling
B&B spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, promise everyone’s favorite doctor taking center stage as he stumbles upon a curious scene that makes the hairs on the back of his neck stand on end. B&B Spoilers Highlights. The Forrester family drama has everyone on alert. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline...
B&B Spoilers For The Week Of December 5: Oddly Timed Twists & Awkward Turns
B&B spoilers for December 5 – 9, 2022, promise Finn’s interest being piqued, Sheila Carter feeling the heat, and Dollar Bill Spencer rising from the ashes of rejection and heartbreak. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Move aside, Forrester family drama, Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) messy life is heating up. Her little...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Danger, Threats, and Betrayal
The Y&R spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease an elementary deduction, a potent plot thickening, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. On his way to visit Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) spies Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), beating a hasty retreat and immediately smells a rat. The state of Sally’s room, not to mention the woman herself, leaves Nick to conclude that shenanigans are afoot, and Sally cops to spending the night with her ex.
Y&R Spoilers For December 5: Diane Invites Danger Into The Abbotts
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, tease an angry father demanding answers, a worried mother inviting in danger, and a suitor who finds something shocking. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Recently, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) confronted...
Former Days of our Lives Star Lauren Boles Is All Grown Up
Days of our Lives fans have loved Lauren Boles since she was a very little girl playing Ciara Brady — but she’s not so little anymore. The young actress was born on December 4, 2003, which means she turns 19 years old today! She was only five years old when she started as the daughter of soap super couple Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) Brady.
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Carly Will Spill Her Nina-Willow Secret
GH spoilers have teased us for months with the possibility of Carly Spencer finally breaking down and letting Nina Reeves and Willow Tait know that they’re mother and daughter. The only thing really standing in the way of that is Carly’s horrible personality and the fact that she not only hates Nina but wants to be the only mother-like figure in Willow’s life, the better to manipulate her and Willow’s partner, Michael Corinthos, not to mention little guy Wiley. But when Carly does finally get around to blabbing, here’s how you think it will happen:
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 5: Taunts, Anger, and Shocks
The DAYS spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease two miserable individuals basking in each other’s company, harsh accusations, harsher truths, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. After running into each other at the...
General Hospital Recaps: Fiery Exits & Complicated Communications
The General Hospital recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature the caping off of a successful caper, lies, and half-truths issued, alliances forged, relationships terminated, and much more. General Hospital Recaps: Monday, November 28. Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) takes a meeting with Mac Scorpio (John J....
B&B Recap For December 2: Douglas Is Finally Back Where He Belongs
The B&B recap for Friday, December 2, 2022, sees a long-in-coming family reunion, a much-anticipated face-to-face, continued back and forth between siblings with similar yet different viewpoints. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was returned to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika...
Days of our Lives Recaps: Life-Altering Decisions & Devastating Losses
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature the seeing of ghosts, the end of relationships before they’ve even begun, deployed subterfuge, and so much more. Days of our Lives Recaps: Monday, November 28. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) touches back down in...
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Shocking Discovery & An Ultimatum
Y&R spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of a shocking discovery and an ultimatum. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and...
B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: Detective Work And A Severe Threat
B&B spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of detective work and a severe threat. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was dominated by everybody...
The Young and the Restless Recaps: Growing Distances & Collusions
The Young and the Restless recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature best-laid plans going to pot, makeups, breakups, and so much more. The Young and the Restless Recaps: Monday, November 28. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) fill Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales)...
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Update: A Downward Spiral & An Unexpected Visitor
DAYS spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of a downward spiral and an unexpected visitor. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Salem!. DAYS Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a doozy in...
