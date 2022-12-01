GH spoilers have teased us for months with the possibility of Carly Spencer finally breaking down and letting Nina Reeves and Willow Tait know that they’re mother and daughter. The only thing really standing in the way of that is Carly’s horrible personality and the fact that she not only hates Nina but wants to be the only mother-like figure in Willow’s life, the better to manipulate her and Willow’s partner, Michael Corinthos, not to mention little guy Wiley. But when Carly does finally get around to blabbing, here’s how you think it will happen:

1 DAY AGO