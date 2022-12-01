Read full article on original website
Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime head coach for Tyler has resigned. Ricklan Holmes confirmed on Friday that he has resigned. The resignation follows a 2-8 2022 season. “Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
Tyler, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UT Health Tyler names new CEO, effective 2023
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Tyler has named Zach Dietze as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The organization said that Dietze is an experienced healthcare executive who most recently served as chief operating officer of Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before that, he served as assistant administrator, then as CEO of Seton Medical […]
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
Solon Holt: Up and Coming Country Music Star
Everyone is packed shoulder to shoulder, stepping on each other’s toes, straining to see and hear Solon Holt. No one is bothered by the chilly October air. They are here for the good music, a cold beverage and a fun time. Holt, 18, hails from Tyler, Texas. Growing up...
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities
TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square. "Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade. Those were just some of the sights and sounds the...
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
East Texans finally see falling gas prices
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices are falling at a time when many East Texans are struggling to make ends meet. This means that people can save more than they thought they would while they Christmas shop this season. “It’s wonderful that gas prices are so low at this time since its Christmas you’re spending […]
Skeletal Remains Found In Rains County
The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday and sent their findings to the University of North Texas for identification. Despite social media speculation of it being a Quinlan man, officials have not received dental or DNA records results. The Texas Rangers are also helping in the investigation. A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could belong to a former Dallas firefighter reported missing five years ago. They found the remains near where they tracked the cell phone of former Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers on the day he disappeared.
PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty Top 3 finalists
UPDATE: See results of the 40 Under Forty awards in this full story. You can also check out a photo gallery and biographies of all the winners, see a collection of photos of all attendees at the event, and check out a full photo gallery of the banquet, including the awards ceremony.
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
Head-On Kills Emory And Garland Men
Early Tuesday morning, Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, and Travonta Williams, 24, of Garland, died in a head-on crash in Rowlett. Coates was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. Williams’ pickup hit him head-on. Rowlett Fired Department pronounced both drivers at the scene.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
