5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
TC Energy (TRP) Expects Greater 2023 Costs for Coastal Project
TRP - Free Report) declared that it anticipates its comparable EBITDA to rise 5-7% in 2023. The company also forecasts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline project to increase substantially. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which was first announced in 2018, is being constructed for transporting natural gas...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd
HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. MCO - Free Report) is an integrated risk assessment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
New York Community (NYCB) Closes Flagstar Bancorp Buyout
NYCB - Free Report) has closed its acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. With this, the combined entity becomes the 24th largest regional bank (based on total assets) in the country. On a proforma basis, as of the third-quarter end, NYCB would have had $88.4 billion of assets, $66 billion of...
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
CPRX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers. Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Revises FY23 View
VEEV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting an improvement of 16.5% from the year-ago EPS of 97 cents. Adjusted EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. GAAP EPS in the fiscal third quarter was 67 cents,...
5 Top Stocks to Gain From Strong Consumer Spending Trends
Households in the United States had increased spending in October, banking on a jump in income and easing inflation. Per the Commerce Department, consumer outlays advanced at a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October compared to the prior month and registered the strongest gain since June. Households, in reality, had spent...
Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds
SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance. Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics...
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?
HDSN - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $11.85 on Nov 28, before closing the session at $10.86. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a market capitalization of around $509 million. HDSN’s long-term expected growth rate of 30% is higher than the industry’s growth projection of 16%.
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Is iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
ESGU - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Grab These 3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
CNA or RE: Which Property & Casualty Insurer Has an Edge?
RE - Free Report) and CNA Financial Corporation (. Everest Re, with a market capitalization of $12.9 billion, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers. It provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. CNA Financial, with a market capitalization of $11.4 billion, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. Both insurers carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CMC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.69 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 35.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Splunk Earnings Spark Software
KO - Free Report) is merely off its all-time high by 5%. Meanwhile,like most high-valuation industry groups in 2022, the Internet – Software Group has been punished over the past year. Year-to-date, the Internet Software Industry Group is lower by nearly 60% - racking up losses equating to more than four times that of the S&P 500 Index. As investors look ahead to 2023, they should ask themselves: “Is the Internet – Software Group a victim to general market circumstances, or is the poor price action representative of group-specific problems?”
ETF Asset Report for November
November has been a good month for the U.S. stock market. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, continued to weigh on sentiments.
Werner (WERN) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Expenses
WERN - Free Report) top line is benefiting from strength in the Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) and Logistics segments. Werner’s bullish guidance for 2022 is also encouraging. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. However,...
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
