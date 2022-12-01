ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Ang Lee to direct son Mason in Bruce Lee biopic, produced by late martial arts icon’s daughter

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A Bruce Lee biopic is underway from Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee, who plans to keep it all in the family.

The “ Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ” director handpicked his own son to star in the upcoming film about the late martial arts icon, known for the 1970s cult films “Fist of Fury,” “Enter The Dragon” and “ Game of Death .”

The untitled project, EW reports , has “Capote” screenwriter Dan Futterman ironing out the latest draft of the script.

Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, who slammed her father’s depiction in Quentin Tarantino ’s 2019 film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” will serve as a producer of the new Sony-distributed film.

Mason Lee, 32, a New York University grad, has had roles in such English-language films as “ The Hangover Part II ” and “Lucy.” He also appeared in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” which was directed by his father.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said in a statement provided to EW.

Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at 32, struggled to make a name for himself in mainstream Hollywood, after being relegated to playing Kato, the sidekick of the 1966 action series “The Green Hornet.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Daily News

Quentin Oliver Lee, star in ‘Phantom of the Opera’ tour, dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a rich-voiced baritone who starred in a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera” and appeared in a Broadway revival of “Caroline, or Change,” died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the death in a post on his Instagram that did not specify the cause. Lee said in the spring that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon ...
Daily News

Richard Johnson: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance was a casualty of negative press

Harry Styles may have broken up with Olivia Wilde because he was so unhappy with the negative press around their movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” “He is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts,” said one source. “It kind of took the air out of their romance. Plus, he is not ready to play daddy to her kids with Jason Sudeikis.” ...
Daily News

Celeb seniors Jane Fonda, Alan Alda and Norman Lear’s successful third acts after 60

What does a person do after they’ve done it all? Maybe they have already built a successful business or had a long career in the arts. Perhaps they married happily, had children, and saw their families prosper. They accomplished what they wanted. So what do they do next? These people did more. They’re the subjects of Josh Sapan’s “The Third Act: Reinventing Your Next Chapter.” And instead of ...
Daily News

Britney Spears says baby sis Jamie Lynn is ‘my heart’ months after bitter public feud

Are things still toxic? Britney Spears used her 41st birthday Friday as an opportunity to send a tender message to baby sister Jamie Lynn, just months after calling her out for her alleged role in the “Toxic” singer’s oppressive conservatorship. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” Britney captioned two photos of Jamie Lynn on Instagram. “Congratulations on being so ...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy