Ang Lee to direct son Mason in Bruce Lee biopic, produced by late martial arts icon’s daughter

A Bruce Lee biopic is underway from Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee, who plans to keep it all in the family.

The “ Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ” director handpicked his own son to star in the upcoming film about the late martial arts icon, known for the 1970s cult films “Fist of Fury,” “Enter The Dragon” and “ Game of Death .”

The untitled project, EW reports , has “Capote” screenwriter Dan Futterman ironing out the latest draft of the script.

Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, who slammed her father’s depiction in Quentin Tarantino ’s 2019 film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” will serve as a producer of the new Sony-distributed film.

Mason Lee, 32, a New York University grad, has had roles in such English-language films as “ The Hangover Part II ” and “Lucy.” He also appeared in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” which was directed by his father.

“Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee said in a statement provided to EW.

Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at 32, struggled to make a name for himself in mainstream Hollywood, after being relegated to playing Kato, the sidekick of the 1966 action series “The Green Hornet.”