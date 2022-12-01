ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Downtown Norfolk’s 757 Startup Studios attracts 18 more startups

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Eighteen startups are joining the community of innovators and creators at 757 Startup Studios at the Assembly campus in downtown Norfolk, the nonprofit accelerator program announced.

Since its launch in May 2021, more than 50 startups have joined the program aimed at diminishing roadblocks and hurdles often experienced by emerging entrepreneurs.

Hunter Walsh, 757 Startup Studios’ program manager, said in a news release that this group of entrepreneurs is the most diverse to date with 90% of the startups featuring an underrepresented founder.

Each startup will have rent-free space, customized programming, access to mentors and subject matter experts and newly introduced self-paced learning modules and workshops aimed to address critical learning gaps.

Monique Adams, 757 Collab’s managing director, said Startup Studios continues to evolve its model to better serve the needs of entrepreneurs in different industries with different backgrounds.

“Our programs are increasingly touching founders across our community and having a positive impact across the region,” Walsh said.

The startups are:

  • AdvisorFinder, an online marketplace listing financial advisers
  • BanQSaf, a financial tech company geared to lead customers into financial stability
  • Bäro My Keys Inc., automated key exchange for short-term rentals
  • Coastal Catalogs, books in a box for travelers
  • Date Jar LLC, an interactive dating guide app focused on improving interpersonal relationships
  • DrinKicks LLC, a pressed juice company that uses gamification, sneakers and blockchain technology to create environmental awareness
  • Fun1st Inc., an educational technology company raising academic achievements through immersive technologies
  • High Cream Parlor, a seller of small batch, handmade infused ice cream
  • Monthlee, an online furnished rental marketplace
  • My Spouti, a leak-free device used for urination
  • Naggy App, an app armed with the ability to turn off a child’s phone if chores are not done
  • Novus, security tools to provide peace of mind for noncustodial wallet owners in Web3
  • OverAchieving Tea, a microbrewing and blending company specializing in healthy specialty craft teas
  • RepTalk, on-the-go audible information for sales reps
  • Rooa, an app that enables users to manage and store their interactional media data
  • Spare Change, an app centered on “micro-altruism” for better mental health through donations and saving
  • Team Tactics, a mobile app for coaches to gain real-time tactical information, live video and other tools for team management
  • The BOBO Collective, which helps Black-owned and operated consumer packaged goods companies from sourcing to sales

