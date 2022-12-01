ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after the Packers defeated the Bears 27-10 on Sept. 18, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals.

With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and figures.

20

Quarterbacks who have started for the Bears against the Packers since 1992. That number will tick up to 21 if anyone other than Fields starts Sunday. Here’s the full list: Jim Harbaugh, Erik Kramer, Steve Walsh, Dave Krieg, Steve Stenstrom, Jim Miller, Shane Matthews, Cade McNown, Kordell Stewart, Rex Grossman, Chad Hutchinson, Brian Griese, Kyle Orton, Jay Cutler, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky and Fields.

3

Quarterbacks who have started for the Packers against the Bears since ‘92. Brett Favre started 32 games. Rodgers has started 29. Brett Hundley started the teams’ second meeting in 2017 when Rodgers was out with a broken collarbone. The Packers also needed relief appearances from Seneca Wallace (Week 9 in 2013) and DeShone Kizer (Week 1 in 2018).

1-7

Combined record of the Bears and Packers in November. The only win by either team was Green Bay’s 31-28 overtime defeat of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. The Packers trailed 28-14 heading into the fourth quarter but rallied. That’s their only win in the last eight games. The Bears have gone 1-8 since September ended.

4

Consecutive seasons in which the Bears have experienced a losing streak of at least four games. They’re currently on a five-game skid. The Bears lost five consecutive games last season, six straight in 2020 and four in a row in 2019.

9

Losses this season for the Bears, ensuring a losing record for the 14th time in 25 years. With one more loss, the Bears will have their 11th season with at least 10 losses during that span. Since 1998, they’ve won at least 10 games six times — in 2001, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2018.

9

Interceptions thrown by Rodgers this year, his most in a season since throwing 11 in 2010. From 2011-21, Rodgers averaged 5.5 interceptions per season. He enters Week 13 ranked ninth in the NFL in passing yards (2,682) and fourth in touchdown passes (21). His 92.9 passer rating is his second-lowest in a season during his 15 years as a starter.

834

Rushing yards by Fields, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Fields is 13 yards ahead of Aaron Jones, the Packers’ leading rusher. Fields also has seven rushing touchdowns, five more than Jones.

6

Touchdown catches in the last three games by Packers rookie Christian Watson, who has emerged as their big-play guy recently. They traded up from No. 53 to No. 34 in April to draft Watson, who played at North Dakota State. He has 12 catches for 265 yards in the last three games and will have an opportunity to add to that against a depleted Bears secondary.

2

Takeaways by the Bears defense during their current five-game skid. They went without a takeaway in losses to the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Eddie Jackson recorded an interception against the Cowboys, and Jaquan Brisker forced a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons that Jaylon Johnson recovered. (The Bears also had a special teams takeaway against the Falcons.) Since their last victory — a 33-14 upset of the New England Patriots in Week 7 — the Bears are allowing an average of 34.6 points and 378 yards per game.

16

Sacks this season by the Bears, tied for last in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. They’re on pace for 23 sacks, which would be their lowest season total since 2003, when they had 18. Brisker, a rookie safety, continues to lead the team with three sacks. Roquan Smith, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens four weeks ago, is second with 2½.

0

Road games for the Bears on the December schedule. They played six of their last nine games on the road and now enjoy a scheduling quirk that will keep them in Chicago for the entire month. After facing the Packers on Sunday, they have an open date in Week 14 followed by games at Soldier Field against the Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 18) and Buffalo Bills (Dec. 24). Their next road game is on New Year’s Day at Ford Field against the Lions.

5

Bears players among the top 10 Pro Bowl vote-getters by fans at their positions. Jackson, who went on injured reserve this week with a season-ending foot injury, ranks second among free safeties behind Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Others in the top 10 are Brisker at strong safety (sixth), tight end Cole Kmet (eighth), fullback Khari Blasingame (ninth) and Fields at quarterback (10th).

