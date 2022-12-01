Paul Muschick: Doug Mastriano conceded the election. Why hasn’t he called on his supporters to drop their challenges?

Doug Mastriano got whooped in his attempt to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

The Republican state senator from Franklin County didn’t just lose to Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He lost by 781,000 votes, according to unofficial tallies.

It took him five days, but Mastriano eventually recognized reality and conceded graciously .

Yet some of his fans refuse to give up. They are among Republicans who have filed legal challenges in dozens of counties to stop the midterm election results from being certified.

It’s time for Mastriano to call on his supporters to stand down and allow democracy to proceed.

Monday was the deadline for counties to certify their election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Some were unable to because of the legal challenges, many of which have been filed using boilerplate language that do not cite specific evidence of alleged fraud or mistakes.

Just how many counties missed the deadline is unclear. The Department of State wouldn’t tell me Wednesday.

“We continue to work with a handful of counties to obtain their full certification results. It’s a fluid situation as our team is actively receiving new information from counties all the time,” spokesperson Amy Gulli said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that election denial groups, some claiming to be working with Mastriano’s campaign, organized over social media.

Mastriano’s campaign did not respond when I asked why he has not asked his supporters to follow his lead and concede.

The challenges are being filed under a rarely used provision of the Pennsylvania election law. It allows a voting precinct’s results to be recounted if three voters from the precinct allege in a legal filing that they believe there was “fraud or error” during voting. Petitioners must pay a $50 fee.

Votebeat Pennsylvania reported that 147 recount petitions were filed in 41 counties as of Thursday morning.

Berks County is among those that have not certified its election results.

Berks officials said they cannot proceed until the courts resolve challenges in 30 precincts. The challenges were filed by the Berks County Republican Committee and 94 voters, the Reading Eagle reported . A hearing was held Thursday.

Bucks County also is waiting for a judge to consider about 20 recount petitions, county spokesman Jim O’Malley said. The county election board partially certified election results last week, he said.

A judge in Westmoreland County held a hearing Tuesday on challenges in five voting districts. A few voters who filed the challenges said they had not witnessed voting machine malfunctions or errors. They said they heard from others who said they encountered errors, but the judge wouldn’t consider hearsay evidence, TribLive.com reported .

The judge rejected requests for a hand recount of ballots but ordered machine recounts in four voting precincts. Westmoreland certified the results of the 302 voting precincts where challenges were not filed.

Certification of votes has been delayed in a dozen precincts in Allegheny County. The Post-Gazette reported that debunked claims of fraud were made during a raucous Board of Elections meeting Monday where sheriff’s deputies were summoned to keep order.

A woman claimed to have photos of a precinct’s printed election-night results that showed hundreds more votes cast for Republican candidates than are shown in totals posted on the county’s website. She refused to show the photos to a reporter.

If you’ve got evidence, cough it up, please. If you refuse, why should anyone believe you?

No challenges have been filed in Northampton County, which certified its results Nov. 22.

Lehigh County’s election board also certified election results Nov. 22. The next day, a petition was filed alleging fraud or errors when ballots were processed for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor and the 7th Congressional District in an Upper Saucon Township precinct.

Like in other counties, the petition did not detail the alleged fraud or errors. So Judge Thomas Capehart dismissed the case for lack of evidence, The Morning Call’s Graysen Golter reported.

All that petition did was waste the valuable time of a judge and court staff. And the $50 of the folks who filed it.

Here’s how ridiculous some of these challenges are.

A Butler County judge tossed several challenges last week, including three that were filed by voters who were poll workers and previously signed off on their polling place’s results, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It’s sad that so many people are such sore losers.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com .