Cleveland, OH

Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District said in a Facebook post the school is closed because of staff absences.

Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home

There’s also no remote learning Thursday.

FOX 8 has reached out for more information about the closure.

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge

I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FOX 8 I-Team sparking action on rusted USPS mailboxes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just sparked action getting something done about mail collection boxes rusted out with holes. A FOX 8 viewer sent us a picture of a mailbox in Chardon with large holes in the bottom of it. Recently, another viewer also sent a tip...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: Heights Gospel Choir

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Heights Gospel Choir filled the Fox 8 studio with inspirational holiday music. Under the direction of Sandra Dixon, the choir is an extra-curricular activity open to all students who enjoy singing gospel music. The Heights Gospel Choir has a winter concert on Friday December 16 at Cleveland Heights High School.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Wade Oval to host 28th annual CircleFest on Sunday

CLEVELAND — It's officially December and that means breaking out your holiday fun to-do list. At the top of that list for us here at 3News is the annual CircleFest at Wade Oval. In its 28th year, the family-friendly event -- which takes place Sunday, Dec. 4 -- is...
CLEVELAND, OH
