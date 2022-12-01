Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
A record-setting $1.59M raised during the 10th annual Give Where You Live
KEARNEY — Buffalo County residents are more generous than Santa Claus. The 10th annual Give Where You Live brought in a whopping $1,596,095 and set a new record for the annual 24-hour fundraiser put on since 2013 by the Kearney Area Community Foundation. That total surpassed last year’s $1.4...
Kearney Hub
Enjoy candy canes, cookies, reindeer games, more at The Archway on Sunday
KEARNEY — Winter Wonderland, a magical Christmas event, will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St. It will include a candy cane hunt, reindeer games and cookie decorating, and kids can create a gingerbread house. The UNK Flute Choir will provide live music.
Kearney Hub
Aurora woman wins United Way vehicle
GRAND ISLAND —A freshman at Aurora High School had a very good night Thursday. The freshman’s mother, Jill Kottwitz, won a 2022 GMC Terrain in Heartland United Way’s annual “25 Keys of Christmas” contest. Kottwitz said she was glad to win the vehicle, but her...
Kearney Hub
Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays
HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
Kearney Hub
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
Kearney Hub
Historian will speak about Nebraska's frenzied beginning at Dec. 13 presentation
KEARNEY — The wild and woolly first years of the Nebraska Territory is the subject of Nebraska historian Jeff Barnes’ presentation of “The (Mad) Queen of the Prairies: Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory” Dec. 13 at the Kearney Public Library. The talk will be...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Kearney Hub
Need to chat with Old Saint Nick? Mail letters to Santa in red mailbox outside Good Sam
KEARNEY — A “Letters to Santa” mailbox is now standing outside the West Tower of CHI Health Good Samaritan at 104 W. 33rd St. Children of all ages are invited to drop off letters to Santa in the red metal box for special delivery to the North Pole. No postage is necessary.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
Kearney Hub
UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas
Lopers win eight matches with Div. I foes in Las Vegas. The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday. In Nevada, UNK...
Kearney Hub
Amherst starts basketball season with pair of wins over Ravenna
AMHERST — The Amherst boys and girls basketball teams began their seasons with victories over Ravenna on Thursday. The girls kicked off the night with a close, 53-49 victory, while the boys cruised to a 65-30 win. Amherst's girls started on an 8-1 run, but for the remainder of...
Kearney Hub
Former KHS standout Stalbird has championship hopes on No. 1 South Dakota State
Isaiah Stalbird has seen his championship opportunity slip away before, and he doesn’t want it to happen again. He will get another chance over the next few weeks as his South Dakota State team is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I-FCS playoffs and will face Delaware at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kearney Hub
Buzzer-beater gives Kearney High boys win over Millard South
OMAHA — Jack Dahlgren pulled up and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Kearney High a 63-62 win over Millard South in Saturday's last round of the Early Bird Classic. Dahlgren finished with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Ben Johnson contributed a double-double with 11 points and...
Kearney Hub
Kearney girls win opener against Marian
KEARNEY — Coach JD Carson and the Kearney Bearcats started off the season on a high note, defeating Omaha Marian 45-39, winning the opener and Carson’s first-ever game as head coach. “It feels really good, I’m proud of our team, we fought really hard,” Carson said. “We talked...
Kearney Hub
Bertrand evens record with win over Axtell
AXTELL — Bertrand earned its first win and handed Axtell its first loss of the season on Friday, 55-48. The Wildcats fell behind 7-0 early and battled back, but didn’t do enough to come out with a victory. Axtell (1-1) headed into the fourth quarter with a 41-40...
Comments / 0