Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Aurora woman wins United Way vehicle

GRAND ISLAND —A freshman at Aurora High School had a very good night Thursday. The freshman’s mother, Jill Kottwitz, won a 2022 GMC Terrain in Heartland United Way’s annual “25 Keys of Christmas” contest. Kottwitz said she was glad to win the vehicle, but her...
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays

HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man

KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas

Lopers win eight matches with Div. I foes in Las Vegas. The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday. In Nevada, UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Amherst starts basketball season with pair of wins over Ravenna

AMHERST — The Amherst boys and girls basketball teams began their seasons with victories over Ravenna on Thursday. The girls kicked off the night with a close, 53-49 victory, while the boys cruised to a 65-30 win. Amherst's girls started on an 8-1 run, but for the remainder of...
AMHERST, NE
Kearney Hub

Buzzer-beater gives Kearney High boys win over Millard South

OMAHA — Jack Dahlgren pulled up and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Kearney High a 63-62 win over Millard South in Saturday's last round of the Early Bird Classic. Dahlgren finished with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Ben Johnson contributed a double-double with 11 points and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney girls win opener against Marian

KEARNEY — Coach JD Carson and the Kearney Bearcats started off the season on a high note, defeating Omaha Marian 45-39, winning the opener and Carson’s first-ever game as head coach. “It feels really good, I’m proud of our team, we fought really hard,” Carson said. “We talked...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bertrand evens record with win over Axtell

AXTELL — Bertrand earned its first win and handed Axtell its first loss of the season on Friday, 55-48. The Wildcats fell behind 7-0 early and battled back, but didn’t do enough to come out with a victory. Axtell (1-1) headed into the fourth quarter with a 41-40...
AXTELL, NE

