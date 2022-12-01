ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

WPRI 12 News

Fall River holiday parade canceled

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled. The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event. However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

3 local parishes to merge at end of December

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December.  The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence, and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.  “I commend Father […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED

Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday

The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
BRISTOL, RI
independentri.com

SCAA celebrates the season with its 51st Annual Holiday Pottery and Art Sale

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over 50 years, South County Art Association continues to be the ultimate spot for gift shopping with its Holiday Pottery and Art Sale. From now until December 18, all current South County Art Association (SCAA) members have the ability to sell their new, original fine art directly from the SCAA gallery, Jen Ferry, Executive Director of SCAA, said. This original art includes limited edition prints, paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, woven textiles, collage, jewelry and handmade cards.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
providencedailydose.com

WaterFire Kicks Off ‘Three Nights Of Fire’

Downtown Providence will be the place to be this weekend. Organizers have coordinated ‘WaterFire’s Holiday Celebration’ with the ‘Three Nights of Lights’ event starting Thursday, with a partial lighting of the braziers all three nights. Unfortunately, an adjustment to the Santa Claus portion of the program will be necessary due to some incoming rain.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000

From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp

Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fighting While Driving & Resisting Arrest

9:59 a.m. – Police put out a warrant for a North Kingstown man, 40, after he allegedly punched a colleague in the face several times while they were working together at a local restaurant the evening of Nov. 18. The man who was hit said he was sitting down in the back when the NK man came up and started bothering him, then the NK man started punching him. The NK man left in his car afterwards. The victim refused medical treatment but his father arrived and said he wanted to press charges against the NK man on behalf of his son.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI

