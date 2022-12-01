Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Fall River holiday parade canceled
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled. The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event. However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will […]
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December. The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence, and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence. “I commend Father […]
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
independentri.com
Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
Bristol’s own ‘Santa House’ exudes Christmas spirit
The so-called "Santa House" magically appeared in downtown Bristol just after Thanksgiving.
whatsupnewp.com
Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Ensemble to perform during a free Holiday Community Concert on Dec. 4
The Navy Band Northeast woodwind ensemble will be performing a free holiday concert hosted at Calvary United Methodist Church at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4. The performance is open to the community. The concert will last about an hour and will feature musical seasonal favorites, according to organizers. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED
Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday
The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
independentri.com
SCAA celebrates the season with its 51st Annual Holiday Pottery and Art Sale
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over 50 years, South County Art Association continues to be the ultimate spot for gift shopping with its Holiday Pottery and Art Sale. From now until December 18, all current South County Art Association (SCAA) members have the ability to sell their new, original fine art directly from the SCAA gallery, Jen Ferry, Executive Director of SCAA, said. This original art includes limited edition prints, paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, woven textiles, collage, jewelry and handmade cards.
providencedailydose.com
WaterFire Kicks Off ‘Three Nights Of Fire’
Downtown Providence will be the place to be this weekend. Organizers have coordinated ‘WaterFire’s Holiday Celebration’ with the ‘Three Nights of Lights’ event starting Thursday, with a partial lighting of the braziers all three nights. Unfortunately, an adjustment to the Santa Claus portion of the program will be necessary due to some incoming rain.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp
Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fighting While Driving & Resisting Arrest
9:59 a.m. – Police put out a warrant for a North Kingstown man, 40, after he allegedly punched a colleague in the face several times while they were working together at a local restaurant the evening of Nov. 18. The man who was hit said he was sitting down in the back when the NK man came up and started bothering him, then the NK man started punching him. The NK man left in his car afterwards. The victim refused medical treatment but his father arrived and said he wanted to press charges against the NK man on behalf of his son.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
