4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Channel 3000
Dennise E. Kluge
MONONA – Dennise Edwin Kluge Sr., age 91, of Monona, Wis., passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2022, to join the Lord and the love of his life. He was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Kitzy Mrytle (Dickerson) Kluge and Edwin Franklin Kluge. He graduated from East High School in Madison, Wis., and went on to serve his country in the Korean War from 1941-1943. He was very lucky to have his oldest brother, Roger, serving near him in Korea, and was fortunate enough to be able to visit him on the front lines. He was very proud to serve his country and was honored to be a part of the Badger Honor Flight Wisconsin. He never missed an opportunity to fly the American flag, letting it fly for all to see how proud he was to be an American. He returned home from the Korean War with an honorable discharge and met the love of his life at a Valentine’s Day Dance in 1954. He married this beautiful lady, Ruth Elaine Marie Smith, on Aug. 20, 1955. They were blessed with three children, Dennise Edwin Jr., Ronald Frank and Yvonne Marie.
Channel 3000
Barbara “Buffy” Kay Jordan
Madison – Barbara Kay (Buffy) Jordan died of heart complications at the University of Wisconsin Hospital on Saturday, November 26. Buffy was born on November 10, 1943, the daughter of Richard Post and Agnes McCoy Post, married her high school friend Bill Jordan on June 4, 1966, and lived most of her life in Madison, with periods of residence in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Reston, Virginia and Denton, Texas as Bill pursued a career in botany, and eventually returned to Madison to work as outreach manager at the UW Arboretum.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Channel 3000
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
Channel 3000
Madison’s year in live performance
We got out. Thank goodness. After spending the better part of two years watching choppy livestreams of plays and concerts at home, we dusted off our best clothes and congregated in person. Not that it was all smooth sailing: As in 2021, performances were scrapped at the last minute as artists and venue staff called in sick. But whereas the preceding years may have seen things grind to a halt altogether, in 2022 we pushed ahead — often without consensus, and often seemingly making the rules up as we went.
Channel 3000
Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts
MADISON/MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from high school.
Channel 3000
Alexander Scott Chrisler
BEAVER DAM – Alexander Scott Chrisler, age 34, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1988, in Madison, the son of Scott and Julie (Semrad) Chrisler. Alex graduated from McFarland High School in 2006. He worked as a pharmacy technician...
Channel 3000
Susan Elizabeth Yapp
MADISON – Susan Elizabeth Yapp, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 7, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Jerome and Della (Pertzborn) Laufenberg. Susan graduated from LaFolette High School in 1969 and went Edgewood College for a master’s degree...
Channel 3000
Pamela Lynn Schroeder
MADISON- Pamela Lynn Schroeder passed away at Sage Meadows Assisted Living in Middleton on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 63. She suffered for the last few years with dementia, losing her battle way too soon. She was born on March 5, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Alfred and Alta (Schenkel) Schroeder.
Channel 3000
Jack Browning Schulte
Dodgeville – Jack Browning Schulte, II, age 84, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jack was born January 27, 1938 in Havana, IL, the son of Jack Browning Schulte and Zella Pearl (Mackey) Schulte. His love for fishing, hunting, gardening and farming began while growing up there in west-central Illinois. He graduated from Havana High School and subsequently Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL) where he met Judith Evelyn Madura. He received his army draft papers. Jack and Judy married in 1961, then traveled together to Germany where he was stationed to serve in the U.S. Army. He was transferred back to the U.S. in 1963. Jack and his growing family relocated from Illinois to Wisconsin shortly thereafter, where he continued to serve in the military through the end of his initial enlistment.
Channel 3000
Mark Andrew Frazier
MADISON – Mark Frazier, age 38, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on Nov. 17, 1984, in Madison, Wis., the son of Tim and Cheryl (Ellis) Frazier. Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa; mother, Cheryl (David Coe) Frazier; brother, Bryan (Niki) Frazier;...
nbc15.com
All aboard Olbrich’s Holiday Express
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trains are back on track at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show. Members from the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will travel from all over the state to show off their garden scale model trains. Hundreds of festive poinsettias and fresh evergreens are the backdrop to this year’s featured carnival theme.
Channel 3000
Darlene A. “DoDo” Capel
CROSS PLAINS – Darlene A. “DoDo” Capel, age 87, of Cross Plains, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on June 25, 1935, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Isadore and Adeline (Bohle) Buechner. Darlene graduated from Middleton...
captimes.com
AMC Madison 6 closes for good Thursday, a month earlier than expected
AMC Madison 6, the movie theater that opened with much star-studded fanfare as Sundance Cinemas 608, closed quietly Thursday night. The theater was already planning not to renew its lease at Hilldale at the end of December, as the shopping complex has plans to redevelop the space at the south end of the property into new retail space.
Channel 3000
Gaylord Lee Deets
Gaylord Lee Deets, age 86, of Bloom City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Gaylord was born on February 21, 1936, in Bloom City, WI, the son of Jesse and Beulah (Huffman) Deets. He graduated from Richland Center High School 1953, then attended Richland Teachers College prior to joining the United States Air Force in January 1956. Gaylord married Elda Beaty in March 1956 and moved to Sumter, South Carolina. Gaylord was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base where he was trained as a gunner. Upon returning home from the Air Force in 1960, Gaylord became the Postmaster at the Bloom City Post Office in 1963. He served as the Postmaster from 1963 until January 1983, when he took an assignment as the Postmaster in Nelson, Wisconsin until September of 1991, when he retired.
Channel 3000
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
Channel 3000
Sharon Lynn Fillnow
MADISON – Sharon Lynn Fillnow, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on Oct. 6, 1947, the daughter of Wilbur and Peggy (Guess) Cox. Sharon graduated from Crown Point High School in 1966. She worked as an event manager for the University of Wisconsin for many years until her retirement.
