Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
AT&T Boosts Its iPhone, Galaxy Upgrade Offers Ahead of Holidays
If you're on AT&T and debating getting a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone this holiday season, you may find yourself with a better deal even though we're past Black Friday. The carrier has upped its promotion for new and upgrading users from $800 off a new Apple or Samsung device to up to $1,000 off, so long as you're trading in a phone.
CNET
10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.
CNET
Think Outside the Wallet: 5 Unexpected Places to Put Your Apple AirTags
Sure, you can put AirTags on the regular misplaced item suspects -- keys, phones and wallets. But a world of AirTag-able opportunities exist outside of that trio. We've got several more things you can keep track of with AirTags that you may have not thought of before. While generally you...
CNET
iOS 16's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Updates, Lock Screen and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 for the iPhone has been out for three months now and is available for anyone with a compatible phone. Installing the software on your iPhone gives you access to loads of new features and settings including a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, the battery percentage is back.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
CNET
How to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows Computer
After setting up your Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give your password much thought because your phone, laptop and other devices are now connected to the internet. So why give it more thought?. And then your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, which isn't...
CNET
How to Use MyHeritage's 'AI Time Machine' And Send Your Face Back in Time
Ever wondered what you'd look like as an American pioneer? A WWII nurse? A 1930s movie star? I hadn't, until I came across this AI Time Machine feature. I decided to give it a try. The feature is from genealogy company MyHeritage. It's introduced other intriguing features like Deep Nostalgia,...
CNET
These 7 Great Best Buy Deals Make Excellent Holiday Gifts
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're doing some holiday shopping, a great place to start is Best Buy. The big-box store has plenty of tech, smart home and kitchen products marked down that make great gifts for friends and loved ones this holiday season. Check out a few of our favorites below.
CNET
Best Resume Writing Services 2022
A well-crafted resume is crucial for job seekers who want to stand out from the competition, but the building process can be confusing and overwhelming. Fortunately, there are resume-writing services that can help with these decisions. Some of what you'll need to include in your resume depends on the industry...
CNET
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
CNET
You're Setting Up Your Mesh Router the Wrong Way. Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I've spent the past couple of years at CNET testing and reviewing Wi-Fi routers, and if there's one thing I've learned, it's this: In most homes, the most meaningful way to improve the Wi-Fi connection is to upgrade to a mesh router.
CNET
Best Broadband Deals for the Holidays
It's the fa-la-la-la-la season for gift-giving. You're circling for the latest iPhone deals. You're digging deep to find the best new TV for your family room. Or perhaps you just want to treat yourself to some booze. No judgment. Whatever you want, there's likely a sale out there for you.
CNET
Treat Yourself to Some Extra Convenience With Up to 38% Off HBN Smart Devices
Smart devices can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, and it might not cost as much as you think. These devices have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and right now at Amazon, you can even pick some up on sale. The online retailers is offering up to 38% off a variety of different HBN smart devices, including plugs, lights, usage monitors and even an automatic pet feeder. Not all deals have a set expiration, but discounts come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out.
CNET
Grab a New Apple MagSafe Charger for $30 -- Today Only
Looking for MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14? Right now Woot has Apple MagSafe chargers available for just $30 -- that's a $9 savings over the Apple Store. Not only do these nifty chargers snap on the back of your device, but they provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. Whether you're picking up one for yourself or putting it under the tree for one of your loved ones, this is a solid deal. This offer is only available today while supplies last.
CNET
Alexa Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Amazon Echo Device Experience
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. At this point, Alexa may feel like a member of the family. Amazon's trusty voice assistant is always around when you need it, from streaming music, to setting reminders and telling funny jokes -- and there are now more than 300 million devices connected to it. Whether you have an Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, the compact Echo Flex, the chunky Echo Studio or smart displays such as the Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5 or the Show 15, Alexa can make your life easier by automating your day.
Comments / 0