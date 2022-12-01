Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Christmas has come to town in Foley as the city gears up for its annual celebration of the holiday. Upcoming events include:. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with Christmas in the Park and the lighting of Foley’s official tree. Expect holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Awards for the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest will also be given out.

