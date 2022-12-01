Read full article on original website
Lots of holiday cheer at Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fortunately we were able to avoid any weather delays Saturday morning for a jam-packed day of Christmas activities on both sides of the bay. Starting in Tillman’s Corner -- the Theodore High School Bobcat Marching Band getting the party started with “Walking in a Winter Wonderland!”
Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is here, and one Baldwin County celebration locals and visitors alike look forward to each year is the Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and WKRG will be on hand for all of the festivities. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann […]
Foley Christmas celebrations include snow, music, treats and more
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Christmas has come to town in Foley as the city gears up for its annual celebration of the holiday. Upcoming events include:. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with Christmas in the Park and the lighting of Foley’s official tree. Expect holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Awards for the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest will also be given out.
Visit the Beau Rivage this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the holiday season at the Beau Rivage! The Beau Rivage’s legendary Christmas decor will be on display throughout the holidays. This seasons décor features larger-than-life nutcrackers, magnificent, oversized ornaments, classic winter scenes, more than 200 frost-covered tress and thousands of red poinsettias throughout the atrium. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer will soar over Beau Rivage’s atrium leading to a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, which offers an outstanding opportunity to capture photos with family and friends.
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
Jingle Bell Walk held tonight
The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Jingle Bell Walk tonight downtown. During the annual event, some downtown businesses stayed open a little later as area residents got some of their early Christmas shopping accomplished.
Terry Cove land sale brings mega bucks
A Texas investor paid $22 million cash for almost 24 acres on Terry Cove off Captain Trent Lane in Orange Beach and plans to develop The Abaco, a 240-unit condominium complex, according to Bob Shallow of Re/Max Paradise, who handled both sides of the transaction. The project will feature a huge lazy river and boat docks with slips for sale. Presales and construction will start next year.
Prodisee Pantry holds annual food boxing event to help families in need ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry continued its annual tradition to fill up hundreds of boxes of food, that will be given out to Baldwin County families, just in time for Christmas. It’s always the season of giving at Prodisee Pantry, but Executive Director Deann Servos said that during the...
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
Gulf Shores looking for wetland contractor for controlled burns
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – At a its joint work/regular session on Dec. 5, Gulf Shores will discuss paying $480,000 to Make Forestry Corp. for site work on National Fish and Wildlife Foundation-funded wetlands acquired by the on the Oyster Bay Nature Preserve and the Wenzel Wetland Preserve. The council will meet at 4 p.m. at city hall.
Here's where you can give to help make for a happier holiday
Food pantries and toy donation sites listed for Christmas season. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The joyous Christmas season with friends and families is here once again. But for people living paycheck to paycheck or just barely getting by, the holidays can also be quite stressful. While...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Coldest, hottest Christmases ever recorded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas. What’s the […]
Military family returns home to a holiday surprise
A military family returned home Thursday night to a special holiday surprise in Santa Rosa County.
Take us along! December 2022
We’ve enjoyed seeing photos from our readers on their travels with Alabama Living! Please send us a photo of you with a copy of the magazine on your travels to: mytravels@alabamaliving.coop. Be sure to include your name, hometown and electric cooperative, and the location of your photo. We’ll draw a winner for the $25 prize each month.
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project
The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage, and its ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile. “We have a very strong leadership team and workforce in Mobile, and this expansion makes a strong statement about our ongoing commitment to our team, the Mobile community and the residential, construction and industrial markets we serve from this facility,” said Jimmy Rane, Great Southern’s founder, president and CEO.
With Thanksgiving past, here's where to find Christmas fun
Orange Beach Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 29 at The Wharf. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Begin planning your Christmas activities while digesting that delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our list of activities in South Baldwin County and other areas including the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru in Stockton.
East Canal Road nighttime road work announced for Dec. 6-8
Lane closures will happen overnight and to patch the asphalt during the day. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Drainage crossings will be done on East Canal Road overnight by the contractor adding a center lane and a roundabout near the library. The work will take place Dec. 6-8 during the hours between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Dr. Tony Waldrop, former President of South Alabama, dead at 70
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Dr. Tony Waldrop, former President of The University of South Alabama, has died at the age of 70. Dr. Waldrop was the third president of USA, having served from 2014 to 2021. News of his death was announced in a message released by current University...
