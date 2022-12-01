Frequent travelers on I-90 will be happy to know that work is nearing completion on the reconstruction project from Salem to Humboldt. A significant traffic switch occurred on Thursday. All westbound traffic was moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so repainting of lane lines can be completed for eastbound traffic. The repainting is scheduled to conclude today. When completed, two-way traffic control measures will be removed, and eastbound and westbound traffic will be fully operational. Motorists should be aware that some temporary lane closures may still be in place during project clean-up work.

HUMBOLDT, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO