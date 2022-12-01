Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Supply Chain Risks Loom for Semiconductors and Tech Infrastructure
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo...
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
TechCrunch
India’s KreditBee raises $80 million from Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, among others
The funding is notable coming at a time when raising capital has become more complicated due to the economic slowdown in markets worldwide.The startup projects to cross an assets under management (AUM) mark of more than $1 billion over the next six to nine months; currently that figure is $492 million.
TechCrunch
GoStudent uses its warchest to acquire large network of traditional tutoring centres in Europe
Studienkreis had previously been owned, since 2017, by the London-based private equity firm IK Partners. It is best known as a tutoring provider in Germany with more than 1,000 learning centres nationwide, serving 125,000 families annually. GoStudent said Studienkreis will continue to operate under its existing brand while the the...
TechCrunch
When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board
Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
This AI-Powered Fintech Is Making Strides: Is It Time to Buy?
Lemonade is adding customers rapidly, but needs to improve one specific aspect of its business to become profitable.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
TechCrunch
Treasury management should be top of mind for startup founders
It’s no secret that the startup funding environment isn’t what it was a year ago. As interest rates have climbed, debt has become more expensive, and the bar for securing it has only grown taller. According to CB Insights’ latest State of Venture report, total venture funding declined 34% in Q3 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
TechCrunch
Copycats can drown
To end the year, let’s continue to return to columns that I wrote that have aged, well, interestingly. In July, I wrote about how Y Combinator is building a Product Hunt, Product Hunt is building an Andreessen Horowitz and Andreessen Horowitz is building a Y Combinator. It was a not-so-subtle nod to how top institutions are trying to be accelerators, discovery engines, content marketers and check-writers all in one.
Motley Fool
Stock Split Watch: Is Chipotle Next?
The popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain has never split its stock. Other companies have also chosen not to split their shares. Investors should focus on the investment case for Chipotle, regardless of its price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
TechCrunch
Box reaches $1B run rate in spite of a quarter dogged by currency challenges
It’s hard to believe now, but the original academic idea grew into a startup, and later a way to take on the entrenched enterprise content management industry. Box, which began so modestly, reported an even $250 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, putting it on a $1 billion run rate for the first time. (Notably, we were told back in 2014 or so by venture capitalist Jason Lemkin that Box would reach the $1 billion run rate figure one day; he also predicted that it wouldn’t be easy. Two points, Lemkin.)
TechCrunch
Tech’s growth story shifted this year. How has that impacted transparency?
Chattha is now the founder and CEO of VSC, a public relations firm that has helped launch over 600 companies. The firm works with startups across all stages and recently introduced a $21 million venture firm to back the companies that it advises. (Or, as Chattha puts it, to put some skin in the game).
geekwire.com
Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail
For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
GHO buys lab informatics player Sapio Sciences
GHO Capital Partners' European footprint set it apart from other bidders vying for lab informatics player Sapio Sciences, the firm tells Axios. Why it matters: Lab informatics needs a tech revamp, with most processes remaining paper-based as legacy systems continue to dominate the market. With GHO's backing to scale it, Sapio may emerge as a formidable player.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’
Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY Launch Next-generation Access Control Hardware
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- CyberLink Corp. ( 5203.TW ), a pioneer in facial recognition technology, has just announced its collaboration with Korean access control hardware provider UNIONCOMMUNITY, a manufacturer with over 150 partners in over 100 countries. The South Korean company’s UBio-X Face Premium terminal, powered by its NXP processor, will incorporate CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®’s SDK (software development kit). With the integration of FaceMe, UBio-X Face Premium features multi-person walk-through authentication, with a detection range of up to four meters. The terminal can also recognize whether face masks are correctly worn and can support infrared (IR) camera-enhanced anti-spoofing technology. With its compact design, UBio-X Face Premium is the ideal contactless security option for many diverse applications such as office buildings, shopping malls, and residential apartments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005010/en/ Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY launch next-generation access control hardware (Photo: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a Year of Sales Experience? WFH as a Sales Development Rep for Appen
Appen, a data collection company, is hiring a sales development representative. You will be working remotely from anywhere full time. You will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and researching leads at technology companies. Expect to exceed weekly and monthly metrics. You must have at least one year of...
BBC
Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners
A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
