3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
wksu.org
New 'Land of Oz' musical created in Cleveland debuts at Dobama Theatre
When acclaimed Cleveland playwright George Brant was growing up, he was so enchanted with “The Wizard of Oz” that he had his family reenact the story and sing the songs from the movie. He’d assign everyone a part. “My poor grandma was always the witch. And then...
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Akron to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
Cleveland Scene
21 Things That Have Happened Since Construction Started on the I-480 Valley View Bridge
The quarter-billion-dollar I-480 Valley View bridge construction project started awhile ago, all the way back in the spring of 2018. It's already been four long years, and Cleveland has two more to go before the six-year project is finished sometime in the summer of 2024. At that point, there will...
Cleveland Police looking for missing 28-year-old
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 28-year-old male who has been since Nov. 29.
CMSD: Glenville High School in Cleveland closed Thursday due to staff absences
CLEVELAND — Some students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District received an unexpected day off as Glenville High School was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, “because of staff absences.”. CMSD confirmed the news across their social media platforms Thursday morning. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD...
Missing: Antione Dortch Jr.
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
Glenville football team makes history as HS state championships wrap
It all came down to this.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
Video: Bright meteor captured over Eastlake
Check it out! A bright meteor was seen soaring across the night sky in Eastlake on Thursday.
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
Man wanted for murder of Adrianna K. Taylor turns self in
The search for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, who was wanted for the death of a 23-year-old Cleveland woman ended Wednesday when he turned himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department.
