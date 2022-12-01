Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET
AT&T Boosts Its iPhone, Galaxy Upgrade Offers Ahead of Holidays
If you're on AT&T and debating getting a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone this holiday season, you may find yourself with a better deal even though we're past Black Friday. The carrier has upped its promotion for new and upgrading users from $800 off a new Apple or Samsung device to up to $1,000 off, so long as you're trading in a phone.
CNET
Why Samsung's Z Fold 3 Is Better Than Google's Pixel 7 (for Me)
The Google Pixel 7 line launched to strong reviews. Not only do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro push photography to near DSLR levels, they do so for about $600 and $900, respectively. Though I've popped my SIM card into the Pixel 7 that Google provided for review, I...
CNET
10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.
PC Magazine
WhatsApp Makes Messaging Yourself Easy
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets you chat with yourself. As its name suggests, the "Message Yourself" function makes it easy for users to send notes, shopping lists, memes, etc. to themselves using the messaging app. As TechCrunch reports, following recent beta tests, the new feature is...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Motley Fool
Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More
Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Have Bought Ahead of 2023
Apple is a Warren Buffett favorite, and despite near-term challenges, the company might be set up for a strong 2023. Datadog is firing on all cylinders, and it has caught the eye of one of Wall Street's most famous investors. Okta stock trades at a steep discount to its three-year...
Amazon's top 10 best-selling items of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and more helped the online retailer hit big over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CNET
Apple's iPhone Emergency SOS Helps Locate Stranded Man in Alaska
Rescuers in Alaska were able to locate a stranded snowmobiler with the help of Apple's new Emergency SOS via satellite feature. According to Alaska State Troopers, the man was traveling via snowmachine from Noorvik to Kotzebue on Alaska's western coast when he became stranded and activated the feature on his iPhone early Thursday.
CNET
These 7 Great Best Buy Deals Make Excellent Holiday Gifts
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're doing some holiday shopping, a great place to start is Best Buy. The big-box store has plenty of tech, smart home and kitchen products marked down that make great gifts for friends and loved ones this holiday season. Check out a few of our favorites below.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Finally Fixing Its Inventory Problem?
Active efforts and strong sales could lead to normalized inventory levels. That can help improve working capital and return the company to positive free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
How to Use MyHeritage's 'AI Time Machine' And Send Your Face Back in Time
Ever wondered what you'd look like as an American pioneer? A WWII nurse? A 1930s movie star? I hadn't, until I came across this AI Time Machine feature. I decided to give it a try. The feature is from genealogy company MyHeritage. It's introduced other intriguing features like Deep Nostalgia,...
CNET
Think Outside the Wallet: 5 Unexpected Places to Put Your Apple AirTags
Sure, you can put AirTags on the regular misplaced item suspects -- keys, phones and wallets. But a world of AirTag-able opportunities exist outside of that trio. We've got several more things you can keep track of with AirTags that you may have not thought of before. While generally you...
CNET
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
Forget smartwatches, consumers are snapping up these quirky alternatives
In 2015, the same year Apple introduced its smartwatch, a Kickstarter campaign launched for a very different kind of wearable device: a wellness-tracking ring called the Oura.
CNET
Best Broadband Deals for the Holidays
It's the fa-la-la-la-la season for gift-giving. You're circling for the latest iPhone deals. You're digging deep to find the best new TV for your family room. Or perhaps you just want to treat yourself to some booze. No judgment. Whatever you want, there's likely a sale out there for you.
CNET
Grab a New Apple MagSafe Charger for $30 -- Today Only
Looking for MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14? Right now Woot has Apple MagSafe chargers available for just $30 -- that's a $9 savings over the Apple Store. Not only do these nifty chargers snap on the back of your device, but they provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. Whether you're picking up one for yourself or putting it under the tree for one of your loved ones, this is a solid deal. This offer is only available today while supplies last.
CNET
Treat Yourself to Some Extra Convenience With Up to 38% Off HBN Smart Devices
Smart devices can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, and it might not cost as much as you think. These devices have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and right now at Amazon, you can even pick some up on sale. The online retailers is offering up to 38% off a variety of different HBN smart devices, including plugs, lights, usage monitors and even an automatic pet feeder. Not all deals have a set expiration, but discounts come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out.
Comments / 0