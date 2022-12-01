Read full article on original website
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
ABC6.com
Brown Upsets Bryant in Smithfield for Statement Rivalry Win
The Brown men’s basketball team came away with a 72-60 victory over Bryant Friday night at the Chace Athletic Center. The Bears, who led by 20 at halftime, never trailed a Bulldog team that recently took down the ACC’s Syracuse. “You knew Bryant was going to make a...
independentri.com
Friars beat Rams in rivalry tilt
SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The return of the Ocean State’s hoops rivalry to Kingston brought a sellout crowd, a host of alumni, even a couple of NBA all-stars, and about 34 minutes of back-and-forth basketball. The other six minutes doomed the University of Rhode Island. Providence out-scored the Rams 21-4...
Providence overpowers in-state rival Rhode Island
A 19-4 run to end the first half helped Providence cruise past host Rhode Island 88-74 in Saturday’s 132nd all-time
PC bullies URI, grabs first win in Kingston since ’15
KINGSTON (WPRI) – College basketball in the Ocean State is in the national spotlight. It’s the annual matchup between Providence College and the University of Rhode Island. For the first time on here on WPRI.com we’re going to have a Live Blog running during the game. Observations, thoughts and more will be updated as the […]
2x Olympic medalist Kerrigan hosts ice-skating show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist, Nancy Kerrigan, hosted an ice-skating show at The Providence Rink on Sunday afternoon. “I’m excited to be back here to host and be part of this show and this festivity,” said Kerrigan. “It’s always nice to come to Providence and I always feel so welcome” The event […]
Turnto10.com
Southern New England fans react to U.S. World Cup loss
That was Matthew Puglise's first reaction after today's match against the Netherlands. "This game was the United States' for the taking. It was a winnable game from the beginning," said Puglise. Puglise serves as Vice President of the American Outlaws Providence. The Providence chapter brings together soccer fans across Rhode...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp
Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
johnstonsunrise.net
Bally’s RI writes check for Johnston-based OSDRI
HONORING VETERANS: Executives from Bally’s Rhode Island recently presented a check for $2,500, as well as hygiene products from its recent employee drive to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI), based in Johnston. Joining Kim Ward, Regional Executive Director of Public & Community Affairs, was Craig Sculos, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel and Tony Rohrer, Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort. They presented the check and products to Erik Wallin, Captain, USAF and Executive Director of Operation Stand Down.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
An Acushnet Chef Is Fusing Mexican Cuisine With New England Flair Across the SouthCoast
What happens when you fuse West Coast cuisine with East Coast flair? Answer: The most unique Mexican cuisine to come across the SouthCoast. 32-year-old Colton Coburn-Wood moved from Boston to Acushnet back in 2020 and has been cooking professionally for the past 15 years. He's been a head chef since the age of 24 at multiple establishments around the Boston area and is finally ready to bring his expertise and style to the SouthCoast.
Metallica concert tickets: Where to buy tickets to Gillette Stadium dates
One of the greatest metal bands of all time is going on tour for 2023 and 2024 and they’re making a stop in Foxborough, MA. On Nov. 28, Metallica announced both a new album and a world tour that both arrive in April. The new album is called “72 Seasons” and drops April 14 and the first concert date of the two-year tour is April 27.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December. The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence, and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence. “I commend Father […]
Dartmouth Man Has ‘Really Cool’ Brush With Royalty in Boston [VIDEO]
Dartmouth native Dylan Santos was feet away from royalty in Boston Wednesday and we had to find out what it felt like for him. Earlier this week we shared the news that Prince William and Princess Kate were Boston-bound for a three-day visit. Well, they're here. Interesting fact: The couple...
independentri.com
SCAA celebrates the season with its 51st Annual Holiday Pottery and Art Sale
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over 50 years, South County Art Association continues to be the ultimate spot for gift shopping with its Holiday Pottery and Art Sale. From now until December 18, all current South County Art Association (SCAA) members have the ability to sell their new, original fine art directly from the SCAA gallery, Jen Ferry, Executive Director of SCAA, said. This original art includes limited edition prints, paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, woven textiles, collage, jewelry and handmade cards.
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
