Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

St. Louis Blues Grades at the Quarter Mark

With 22 games under their belt, the St. Louis Blues are officially past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. Mixed with highs (3-0-0 start), lows (eight-game losing streak), and another even greater high (seven-game winning streak), they have yet to settle as a team and truly establish an identity on the ice. Outside of a few players, performance has come and gone in waves, mirroring this team’s win-loss record (11-12-0, 22 points).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Blues News & Rumors: Toropchenko, Thomas, and More

Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

JORDAN BINNINGTON TRIES TO THROW A HIT, GETS STEAMROLLED INSTEAD

Jordan Binnington definitely f--ked around and found out with this one. He clearly tried to throw a hit on Jordan Staal and got absolutely smoked. He wanted smoke, and he got it. No penalties were assessed on the play, rightfully so.
FanSided

Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday

The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games

The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice

BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

