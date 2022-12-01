Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues Grades at the Quarter Mark
With 22 games under their belt, the St. Louis Blues are officially past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. Mixed with highs (3-0-0 start), lows (eight-game losing streak), and another even greater high (seven-game winning streak), they have yet to settle as a team and truly establish an identity on the ice. Outside of a few players, performance has come and gone in waves, mirroring this team’s win-loss record (11-12-0, 22 points).
Yardbarker
Blues News & Rumors: Toropchenko, Thomas, and More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Kapanen Hat Trick, Penguins Give St. Louis the Blues, 6-2
Kasperi Kapanen played his way out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup early last month. He was a healthy scratch nine times during a 10-game stretch, including one stretch of seven in a row. And if Danton Heinen hadn’t lost his scoring touch, Kapanen might still be spending game nights...
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
markerzone.com
JORDAN BINNINGTON TRIES TO THROW A HIT, GETS STEAMROLLED INSTEAD
Jordan Binnington definitely f--ked around and found out with this one. He clearly tried to throw a hit on Jordan Staal and got absolutely smoked. He wanted smoke, and he got it. No penalties were assessed on the play, rightfully so.
Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday
The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
Yardbarker
NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games
The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25. The...
Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice
BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
NHL Three Stars: McDavid, Kaprizov and Kochetkov Show Off
Adam Proteau explains why Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov and Pyotr Kochetkov had the best performances of the week.
Fan who got into it with Draymond Green offers to match his $25k league fine
Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green cursed at a fan earlier this week, and the fan defended Green by offering to match his fine. Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25K for cursing at a fan on Wednesday, but the fan disagreed with the fine and offered to match it and donate to Green’s favorite charity or NBA Cares.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
