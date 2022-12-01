Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing FieldsLarry LeaseBrazoria County, TX
Man shot to death outside southeast Houston bar while smoking cigarette, police say
A man in his early 20s stepped outside for a quick cigarette break before things turned deadly. Now, police are searching for his killer.
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
Man charged after being accused of shooting ex-girlfriend to death with children present
The suspect's ex-girlfriend was inside her apartment with her sister, her current boyfriend, his relative, and two young children when he allegedly shot her through the window.
HPD: Man shoots woman multiple times in car outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning gun on self
HOUSTON — A man shot a woman multiple times in a car in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning the gun on himself on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and the woman's 8-year-old daughter...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for any possible surveillance video that might help with the investigation.
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
KHOU
HPD: 5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old at NE Houston home
HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a...
Man and woman shot during argument with suspect under Sims Bayou Bridge, HPD says
Police believe the two victims live under the bridge and were shot during an argument with another man. The suspect ran away after the shooting.
More than a dozen cars broken into at a Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — More than a dozen cars were broken into at a Houston apartment complex near Hermann Park earlier this week, police say. “When I saw that my, mind just go blind," said Villas at Hermann Park resident Tao Chen. Chen said when he walked up to his car...
Takeoff's alleged killer had plans to leave the country before his arrest, court documents say
Documents show that the man accused of murder purchased two tickets to Mexico days before being arrested and applied for an expedited passport.
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
Off-duty HPD officer reportedly discharges firearm to prevent robbery while working extra FedEx job
Stafford police said the HPD officer was working an extra job at FedEx when he witnessed the robbery and fired his gun. No one is believed to be injured as a result of the shooting.
KIII TV3
'He was an innocent bystander': Houston police announce arrest in shooting death of TakeOff
HOUSTON — One month after the killing of Migos rapper TakeOff, the Houston Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing him. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder, HPD Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference. According...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Man Stages Wife’s Death, Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison
Trang Vu, 52, who changed his name to Itani Milleni, is found guilty of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his wife. To get away from the crime he committed, he staged the murder as a robbery, but he failed. Concealing the Truth. Trang Vu murdered...
WANTED: Robbery suspect punched and almost stabbed female store clerk before stealing cupcakes, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down a violent robbery suspect who attacked a female clerk before stealing a bag of cupcakes. The guy walked into the convenience store on Almeda Road near Highway 288 on Nov. 19 wearing a brightly-colored floral scarf. Surveillance video showed him...
KHOU
