9 Kansas Jayhawks named to all-Big 12 teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks had nine players named all-Big 12 on Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced, headlined by defensive back Cobee Bryant as a first-team selection, along with quarterback Jalon Daniels, tight end Mason Fairchild, center Mike Novitsky and defensive end Lonnie Phelps as second-team selections.

Kansas also had five individuals named all-Big 12 honorable mention, including offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr., defensive back Kenny Logan Jr., running back Devin Neal, defensive end Lonnie Phelps and offensive lineman Dominick Puni.

Bryant becomes the first Jayhawk since 2019 to be named all-Big 12 first team, while he is the first KU defensive back to earn first-team honors since Fish Smithson in 2016.

Kansas’ nine all-Big 12 honorees are the most since 2019, while its four second-team honorees are the most by a KU team since 2012.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.