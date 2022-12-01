There are very few things as satisfying as a delicious dessert, especially when you can taste the TLC in every bite. For those of us who believe that desserts are an every-day-anytime-of-day necessity — instead of a mere choice at the end of a meal — Philadelphia isn’t lacking in great options to choose from. And to sweeten the deal, there are many Black-owned small businesses right here in the city where bakers are telling their own unique stories through every unforgettable tasty treat they create.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO