ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA soccer returns to College Cup chasing second NCAA title

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

When she started her UCLA tenure, Margueritte Aozasa couldn’t help but notice the challenge waiting on her calendar. The schedule she inherited from the previous coaching staff featured No. 2 Duke and No. 1 North Carolina in consecutive road games over Labor Day weekend. They were UCLA's fifth and sixth games of the season. Aozasa, a first-time coach, could have opted for a schedule change.

Instead she told her players to take it as a learning opportunity.

The Bruins aced the early test, fending off a 27-15 shot differential with two game-winning goals from forward Reilyn Turner and a career high-tying nine saves from Lauren Brzykcy against Duke. In the late-summer North Carolina humidity, they suddenly braced themselves for greater goals.

“That’s when we all realized that we’re so capable of doing it,” senior Sunshine Fontes said of the possibility of getting to the College Cup.

Now, three months after the attention-grabbing wins, the Bruins return to the same state where they solidified their status as national championship contenders hoping to seal the deal with an NCAA title.

UCLA will face fellow No. 1 seed Alabama on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PST in the national semifinal in Cary, N.C., with the winner playing No. 1 Florida State or No. 2 North Carolina at 3 p.m. PST in Monday's final.

Alabama (23-2-1) will make its first College Cup appearance after a record-breaking season behind forward Riley Mattingly Parker and defender Reyna Reyes, both Hermann Trophy semifinalists. The Crimson Tide are one of two teams, along with Notre Dame, to have multiple players named to the 15-person semifinalist list for college soccer’s top individual honor.

The Bruins (20-2-1) are back in the College Cup for the first time since 2019 and hunting for the program’s second NCAA title.

UCLA’s championship potential came into focus as it kept the No. 1 ranking for nine weeks after upsetting Duke and North Carolina, and rolled up a school-record 13 wins to start the season.

While the early-season success signaled to Aozasa that her team had potential, it was a late-season flop that solidified her belief. UCLA’s 2-0 loss to USC in the season finale “really put our backs against the wall,” Aozasa said. Then she watched her team fight back in the postseason.

“Any time you get your team responding well, believing in each other, the words that they’re using, the phrases that they’re using both on and off the field in high-pressure situations, [that] gave us a glimpse as a staff what they’re capable of,” Aozasa said.

The Bruins proved their mettle in a nervy 1-1 draw against Central Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament. UCLA conceded a goal in the 35th minute but fired back three minutes later for the equalizer. After two scoreless overtime periods, Aozasa recalled the support and love her players showed each other entering the penalty shootout. She knew the Bruins weren’t going to lose.

“Since then, the energy’s been great,” Aozasa said.

After advancing 3-0 on penalty kicks, UCLA held Northwestern scoreless in the round of 16 and used an overtime goal from freshman Sofia Cook against Virginia to punch its ticket to the semifinals. It was Cook’s first game-winning goal on a balanced roster that features five players with multiple game-winners this season, the most of any team remaining in the tournament.

Whether UCLA had the talent to make a long postseason run was never a question for Aozasa, a former Stanford assistant who helped the Cardinal to NCAA championships in 2017 and 2019. Turning the talent in Westwood into trophies was the last step.

Bridging the gap was a top priority for Aozasa when she was interviewing for the coaching position last year. Returning to the biggest college stage in her first year at the helm was “a little validating,” she said, but it hasn’t fulfilled her ultimate mission yet.

“I’m really happy that we’ve gotten this far,” Aozasa said, “but obviously the ultimate goal is to win the whole thing.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA is No. 18 in the Final Regular Season AP Poll

The UCLA football team finds itself as the No. 18 team in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll. Despite to playing this past weekend, the Bruins moved down one spot. UCLA finished the season a week ago with a win over California with a record of 9-3, the best mark the Bruins have attained in the Chip Kelly era.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishduck.com

Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid

Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UCLA Linebacker Jeremiah Trojan To Enter Transfer Portal

Back-up linebacker Jeremiah Trojan intends to enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter. Trojan never saw significant time on the field, in three years in the program. He came in as a three-star prospect in 2020, redshirted his first year, got in for some garbage time in 2021, and then was injured in spring and for some of the fall and didn't see any action this season. He was recruited as an inside linebacker, was moved to defensive line for a time and then back to linebacker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 21 UCLA

The Oregon Ducks (4-4) will hit the road for its first Pac-12 road game of the season this afternoon when they head to historic Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Ducks will face No. 21 UCLA in an early-season matchup between two of the Pac-12's better programs. UCLA comes into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllPennState

Penn State Gets a Rose Bowl Date With Utah

Penn State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Rose Bowl appearance by returning to the classic postseason game in January. The Rose Bowl announced Sunday that Penn State will play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 109th edition of the oldest operating bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet

Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Volleyball Sweeps LMU

Oregon Ducks volleyball extended their win streak to 14 in sweeping the Loyola Marymount Tigers tonight in Matthew Knight Arena, 25-17. 25-22, 25-15. The crowd was easily the largest of this season, at nearly 3,500 strong, and it certainly felt like it. Colby Neal was among the starters tonight, which...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert

USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
jammin1057.com

Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
475K+
Followers
75K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy