Residents turn out on Shop Small Saturday

Shop Small Saturday is a national campaign designed to spur support for local merchants the day after Black Friday, and it seemed to do just that for Hertford’s downtown retailers this past weekend.

Locals and visitors alike strolled downtown stores and browsed nooks and crannies packed with holiday inventory on Saturday.

Thomas Waller’s Hertford Mercantile store was dressed up with Christmas decorations for the occasion, its shelves full of holiday gifts and its old-fashioned glass-enclosed candy counter filled with an abundant selection of stocking stuffer-style confections.

“Business has been very steady today,” said Waller, who opened the store in 2021. “A lot of locals have been in. Yesterday was good too.”

Hertford resident Lourinda Zies was enjoying browsing the Hertford Mercantile’s aisles.

“I live across the street and this is just wonderful,” said Zies as she navigated the store.

Downtown sidewalks weren’t crammed with people for Shop Small Saturday. Nonetheless, the PAL Gallery and Church St. Antiques and More were seeing better than anticipated foot traffic.

“It’s been a very good weekend. The people have come from all over,” said Beverly Brickhouse of Church St. Antiques, as she helped a handful of customers.

Samantha Sawyer and Pam Richardson travelled from Camden to shop at Church St. Antiques.

“It’s a nice day to be shopping. This is a wonderful store,” said Sawyer, the baker at L.J. Beaners Bakery and Cafe in Moyock.

Perquimans Art League President Vaneeda Bennett was promoting the gallery’s latest addition, a copy of Hertford resident Beth Sessoms’ children’s book, “Blackbeard the Bodacious Bandit and Fascinating Tails of Perquimans County.”

The book tells the story of the life of a misguided black snake, Blackbeard, and his quest for happiness. According to PAL, which held a book-signing event for Sessoms on Tuesday, “This beautifully illustrated story offers children a lesson in understanding someone’s background before being quick to judge.” Copies of the book are on sale at PAL.