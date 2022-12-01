ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Cole one of 38 honored by Stein with Dogwood Award

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyfam_0jTiCayN00

Hertford’s interim town manager is among the 38 recipients of this year’s Dogwood Awards presented by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

Janice Cole will receive one of the awards presented to state residents recognized for their efforts “to help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier,” a press release from Stein’s office states.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said in the release. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

According to Stein, the 38 Dogwood Award recipients are being recognized for their efforts “to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system, and create a stronger state.”

Cole, a former U.S. attorney, district court judge and Perquimans County commissioner, was the only Dogwood Award recipient from the local area. Other recipients included Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West, Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell, Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason, Lavita Hill and Mary Crowe of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, former Democratic state Rep. Grier Martin of Wake County, and Vernon Gammon and Mike McGaha of the Teamsters Union.

“It’s an honor to be included for recognition with this list of distinguished North Carolinians,” Cole said when asked about winning the award.

“It is easy to stand on the sidelines and complain about what’s not right. My guiding principle is that if you see a void, fill it. As a result I have found numerous opportunities to serve my community, region and state,” she said. “It’s nice to know that my efforts have been noticed and appreciated by Attorney General Stein.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Jessie W. Trueblood of Elizabeth City, November 28

Jessie William Trueblood, age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Currituck House Assisted Living in Moyock, NC. Born in Hertford, NC on March 10, 1941 to the late George Matthew Trueblood and Cora Elizabeth Etheridge Trueblood, he was a carpenter in construction until his retirement. An industrious, hard-working and interesting man, he enjoyed racing, especially watching Dale Earnhart and Kevin Harvick. He loved being outside and enjoyed gardening. A very giving person, he supported cancer research.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
FOX8 News

It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County

On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
nsjonline.com

North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services

Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Old Dominion University and Norfolk State face off. Wife of man killed by VB officer speaks out from …. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. Snowball Express takes...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia

We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
437
Followers
904
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy