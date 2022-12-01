ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s Everything That’s In Brazil’s Bitcoin And Crypto Bill

On Tuesday, Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies approved a landmark cryptocurrency legislation that sets the tone for how the country will regulate bitcoin. Key aspects of the bill relate to the way “virtual assets” are defined and their possible local uses, who can provide services to the public and what are the penalties for fraud and money laundering that involve cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Will Not Submit To Black Swans

This is an opinion editorial by Bernardo Filipe, a life-long thinker, philosopher and author of “The Straight Science.”. “Earnings-free assets with no residual value are problematic. The implication is that, owing to the absence of any explicit yield benefitting the holder of bitcoin, if we expect that at any...
Proof-Of-Work Is The Only Viable Form Of Consensus

This is an opinion editorial by Pierre Gildenhuys, the co-founder of a Hong Kong-based social environment tech startup. Proof-of-work is the consensus mechanism that the Bitcoin protocol uses. On a fundamental level, this means that work has to be done to prove the transactions that have transpired on the network are valid.

