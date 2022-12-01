Read full article on original website
Westhill boys basketball takes care of Baldwinsville in Peppino’s Invitational (70 photos)
Omar Robinson’s 19 points propelled Westhill to a 67-52 victory over Baldwinsville on Saturday, the second day of the Peppino’s Invitational at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. The Warriors (3-0) also spoiled Patrick Beilein’s debut as the Bees’ head coach. Westhill has now won two straight against Baldwinsville, also taking...
Boys basketball roundup: West Genesee downs Jamesville-DeWitt in Peppino’s Invitational (80 photos)
Christian Cain’s 25 points helped West Genesee pull out a 77-51 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday in the Peppino’s Invitational at Christian Brothers Academy. “It was a well-played game, especially through the first three quarters,” West Genesee coach Fred Kent said.
Oswego boys ice hockey edges Potsdam in OT thriller for third victory in three days
The Oswego boys ice hockey team ended a three-day stretch of games with a 6-5 overtime victory over Potsdam on Saturday.
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 1 of the winter sports season:. Jamesville-DeWitt vs. Baldwinsville, girls basketball (Nov. 26)
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
Girls basketball roundup: East Syracuse Minoa knocks off Chittenango in season opener
The East Syracuse Minoa and Chittenango girls basketball squads faced off in a non-league contest on Friday at ESM High School. The Spartans jumped to a 20-8 lead at the half and coasted to a 41-25 win over the Bears.
High school roundup: Senior’s game-winning bucket lifts Bishop Grimes past Nottingham
Senior Erik Wall’s game-winning bucket with 3.8 seconds left lifted Bishop Grimes to a 57-55 win over Nottingham on Saturday during the second day of the Peppino’s Invitational.
Luck of the Orange: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame 62-61 (Brent Axe recap)
South Bend must have been out of four-leaf clovers on Saturday as the Syracuse University men’s basketball team squeaked out a 62-61 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter
Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 60-58 victory at Yale on Sunday afternoon at the Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven, Connecticut. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Yale_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Section III indoor track athletes poll: Which athlete on another team would you pay to watch compete?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with track and field athletes who can draw large crowds when they compete. Some of their contemporaries would even pay money to watch them. >> Section III girls indoor track 2022-23: Team previews, top athletes, more.
Section III indoor track media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III track and field athletes and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of athletes and coaches, and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Jesse Edwards and the Dutch have huge Saturday games: ‘I got two wins. It’s a great day’
South Bend, Ind. – He watched the first 25 minutes of USA and the Netherlands from Syracuse’s locker room inside Purcell Pavilion. Jesse Edwards figures he’s seen every 2022 World Cup match in one way or another.
Watch: RFA sophomore nails buzzer beater to complete comeback vs. Corcoran in season opener (video)
The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team trailed Corcoran by as many as 19 points with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter of its season opener.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Syracuse women’s basketball erases double-digit halftime deficit in 60-58 win at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoon. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha Fair and graduate...
Syracuse basketball box score at Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse...
LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The night before Syracuse football executed a fourth-quarter comeback win over Boston College, one of its future players pulled off a similar act for his high school team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the top recruit in SU’s 2023 recruiting class, put together a complete game for South...
