Florence, SC

wpde.com

Darlington Co. corrections officer confiscated contraband, returned to inmate: SLED

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County corrections officer was arrested after taking contraband from an inmate at a prison camp and returning it the next day. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing or possessing contraband, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
wpde.com

Ex-Darlington employee sues city claiming racial discrimination

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Darlington employee sues city for violating policy, racial discrimination. A former City of Darlington employee filed a lawsuit on the grounds of violation of policies and racial discrimination, according to a copy of the suit. Attorneys for William McMillian filed the suit two weeks...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
wpde.com

Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Man wanted by Marshals charged with ditching meth, fentanyl during chase with Scotland Co. deputies

LAURINBURG — A man known to local and federal law enforcement in two states is accused of tossing drugs during a vehicle pursuit that nearly spilled into Richmond County. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin, who was wanted on federal probation violation.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Man charged with numerous drug charges

LAUREL HILL — A man was arrested for the second time since August on drug charges. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a chase. He is charged with federal probation violation, felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail on a $1 million bond, however, he is not receiving a bond for the probation violation.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

One person killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash

The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

