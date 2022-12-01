Read full article on original website
3 set to plead guilty in federal pandemic-fraud case in Florence district court
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) –Three people facing charges in a federal investigation of pandemic fraud are set to enter guilty pleas in U.S. District Court in Florence, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Spokesman Derek Shoemake said Mohammad Ribhi Farraj, Nariman Mahmoud Masoud and Marvet Masoud will be entering guilty pleas on Dec. […]
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts. “We do
Darlington Co. corrections officer confiscated contraband, returned to inmate: SLED
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Darlington County corrections officer was arrested after taking contraband from an inmate at a prison camp and returning it the next day. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, was charged with misconduct in office and furnishing or possessing contraband, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Former Darlington worker sues city over alleged FMLA, ADA violations
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Darlington city employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Americans With Disabilities and Family and Medical leave acts. William E. McMillian filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Florence on Nov. 15. He was hired as a maintenance technician in 2011 and was […]
Florence man faces attempted murder charge connected to May shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old man has been jailed in connection with a May shooting that injured one person in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cornelius Samuel Cade Jr. of Florence on Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery. He is being held without bond in […]
Ex-Darlington employee sues city claiming racial discrimination
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Darlington employee sues city for violating policy, racial discrimination. A former City of Darlington employee filed a lawsuit on the grounds of violation of policies and racial discrimination, according to a copy of the suit. Attorneys for William McMillian filed the suit two weeks...
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
Man wanted by Marshals charged with ditching meth, fentanyl during chase with Scotland Co. deputies
LAURINBURG — A man known to local and federal law enforcement in two states is accused of tossing drugs during a vehicle pursuit that nearly spilled into Richmond County. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin, who was wanted on federal probation violation.
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Man charged with numerous drug charges
LAUREL HILL — A man was arrested for the second time since August on drug charges. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a chase. He is charged with federal probation violation, felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail on a $1 million bond, however, he is not receiving a bond for the probation violation.
3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
Florence police ID woman wanted for questioning in connection with October shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in October has been identified, Florence police said. Police posted photos on Monday on Facebook of the woman who they said they wanted to question about a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 10 at the On the Go store on […]
One person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were...
Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash
The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
