Man arrested in North Richland Hills, ending SWAT standoff

An hours-long SWAT stand-off in North Richland Hills has landed a man in jail overnight.

The impasse started with a 9-1-1 call about 6:30 pm. A man and woman called saying a relative inside their Hidden Oaks Drive home was threatening them with a firearm.

Police rushed over and started to negotiate while calling for the SWAT team which continued the talks until the man gave it up around 9:30 p.m.

He was taken in on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. He's expected to go before a judge Thursday.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram