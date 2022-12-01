ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

wpde.com

Pizza Palooza philanthropy nets thousands to toys for Grand Strand kids

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Close to 3,000 people attended our ABC15 Pizza Palooza hurricane party. The event was free for everyone and many visitors brought an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Many toys covered the ground as people in the community brought a donation for Toys for...
CONWAY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today

Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Taro

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

