A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
wpde.com
Pizza Palooza philanthropy nets thousands to toys for Grand Strand kids
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Close to 3,000 people attended our ABC15 Pizza Palooza hurricane party. The event was free for everyone and many visitors brought an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Many toys covered the ground as people in the community brought a donation for Toys for...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach open house to double as holiday fun & Arts and Innovation District update
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is inviting residents and business owners to a holiday open house and tree lighting on Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Food and hot cocoa will also be featured at the event. However, it's not just about festive fun. NEW: CCU...
Grand Strand woman provides Christmas gifts to animals at local rescues, shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year. A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area. After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, […]
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
wpde.com
HC Angel Tree program returns for 9th year under new name, serving more kids than ever
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa is making quite a few stops along the Grand Strand this weekend meeting with kids, and also looking for any elves willing to help make sure every child has a present under the tree this year. The Santa's Village Christmas Drive is back...
wpde.com
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today
Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
WMBF
The 34th Annual Community Christmas Dinner is back to the Grand Strand for the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties. The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
wpde.com
Police respond to 'hoax bomb threat' as Grand Strand eatery hosted Drag brunch event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sunday, officers responded to a hoax bomb threat at a Mr. Fish restaurant in the 6400 block of North Kings Highway. Officers quickly evacuated the area and searched for any explosives or other threats to the business or patrons. Police say nothing was located...
wpde.com
Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens named top light display in U.S.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A favorite attraction for both locals and visitors has been recognized as one of the top light displays in the United States. Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was included in the U.S. News and World Report list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.
WMBF
‘It makes my heart so happy’: Surfside Beach kicks off Christmas celebration with tree lighting
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Surfside Beach. The town has a pack-out December calendar full of holiday fun and events, making Surfside Beach a year-round destination. “The mission statement we put out two years ago was to make Surfside Beach...
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Taro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month. […]
wpde.com
Local photographer repurposes wood from Pawleys Island Pier; Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — One local artist is repurposing a piece of Pawleys Island that got washed away during Hurricane Ian. Travis Huffstetler is taking pieces of wood from the Pawleys Island Pier that got washed up onto the beach and is now turning them into art. When...
WMBF
‘A few extra dollars is well worth it’: Inflation of Christmas trees leads to steeper prices across the Grand Strand
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas trees are a staple in many homes this time of year, and those who favor a real tree may see some drastic price increases when the time comes to pick one out. As the countdown to Christmas begins, Joseph DiLorenzo counts a few extra dollars...
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
wpde.com
'We are trying to protect our people' organizations hold event for HIV/AIDS awareness
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — LGBTQ+ organizations in Horry County came together to help advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness for World Aids Day. People gathered at the Market Common to share conversations about the disease and help break the stigma that surrounds it. The event was held by Pride Myrtle Beach...
wpde.com
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to relocate in Myrtle Beach after outgrowing old space
MYRTLE BEACH (S.C.) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake bar announced Thursday the store will be relocated. In a Facebook post, the store says that its first and hub location will no longer be located or affiliated with the 810 Billiards & Bowling in the Market Common as of March 2023.
